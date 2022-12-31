CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Was Christmas cold enough for you? It looks like New Year’s Day will be mild. The weather in NC is constantly changing. Friends have asked when we might see some snow. There is nothing on the immediate horizon, but you can be sure that I am watching for any chance.

It’s hard to believe that we are putting 2022 to bed. It seems the year passed by so quickly. It was one of the busiest years that I can remember, and I am partially retired. Much like any year, there were moments that I will treasure, especially those spent with family and friends.

