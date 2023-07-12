CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Do you believe in miracles? I do. I have seen them first hand. A miracle in my book is when something happens that can only be explained by God’s intervention. We see something as impossible but God shows us that He is still doing the impossible. I believe that miracles are happening all around us every day as a direct answer to prayer.

You will never be able to convince me that God can’t change a situation and turn things around. The Bible is full of stories of God’s intervention, and I know too many stories of my own. God is a good Father and He is still active in our lives.