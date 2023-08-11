Have you ever had more to do than time to get it done? We all have times when our calendar is so full that we feel overloaded. Many people get overloaded during the holiday season, but that isn’t the only time that we allow life to overwhelm us. Sometimes the pressures come from work, while other times it comes from our personal lives.

I remember when I was teaching and we approached the end of the semester how stressful it would get trying to wrap things up. There was always a pile of papers that needed to be graded and recorded. I had to go check on my work-release students. I also had to prepare for class each day. I was always sleep-deprived and I would drink lots of caffeine, forcing myself to push through.