Doug Creamer ON FAITH

We were all freezing for Christmas. One week later, I walked the beach with my sister on a beautiful New Year’s Day. There were very few people on the beach. The sky was an incredible blue and the water was calm. It was so incredibly peaceful as I watched a pelican gracefully glide through the sky. The fresh salt air does wonders for the soul.

My sister and I caught up on all the family news. She has three great kids; two are in college and one is ready to be all grown up. We talked about our parents and health issues that various ones are dealing with in the family. We talked about our jobs and daily routines. It was a good day.

