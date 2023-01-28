CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

For many years I listened to Garrison Keillor on Saturday nights. He had a variety program on the radio that included music, comedy routines, and a story about the people living in a fictitious town. He would always begin his story with, “It’s been a quiet week in Lake Woebegone…” Then he would proceed to tell a great story about all the happenings in his fictional hometown.

Today as I sit at my computer contemplating the upcoming week, I think it will be a quiet week here at home. We only have one thing listed on the calendar for the week. That wasn’t the case last week. We traveled to Winston on two different days. There were a few other things on the calendar as well. I was glad when the weekend arrived.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041or doug@dougcreamer.com

Trending Videos