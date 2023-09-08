On a cold night in January, volunteers went onto the streets of High Point to count the number of people who were unhoused. They counted 72 people. The 27260 ZIP code is the third poorest in the state. We have about a 17-year gap in life expectancy, depending on whether you live in the northern or southern parts of the city.
Food prices rose 11.4% in 2022, so it should be no surprise that the number of households going to food pantries in High Point increased by 64% over the last year. In that same time, residents of High Point reported over 200 instances of domestic violence, which contributed to over 300 high-conflict custody cases. Think about the sheer number of kids caught up in these fights.
Speaking of the kids, assessments show that only 27% of our kindergarten students come to school at the expected reading level, which includes knowing some letters and identifying their sounds. The data shows these kids rarely catch up to the other students.
While many businesses are still searching for employees, the employment rate for people with disabilities is only 37.6%.
The list of needs in our community goes on and on.
When Paul started his ministry, he faced numerous challenges. The people he served suffered widespread poverty because of the way the Roman rulers exacted taxes, land and wealth from the people. He had to convince the Christians in Israel to accept the Christians being converted throughout the Ancient Near East. And in Rome, Christians were being murdered and exiled.
Paul’s response was to urge Christians to lean into their individual gifts. As they did so, they would strengthen the overall community. “We, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually we are members one of another” (Romans 12:5).
I learned about all the needs listed above by reading the 86 grant applications submitted to the High Point Community Foundation this year. I serve on its Grants Committee, which is made up of foundation trustees and community leaders from all over our city.
We had a record-high number of applications, and they totaled nearly $3 million in requests. The foundation will grant a total of about $500,000 this year. It’s heartbreaking work to turn down some amazing nonprofits and projects, but we simply can’t fund everything.
Every grant application has a question about the need it addresses. Reading 86 need sections impressed on me the size of the challenges we face.
After reading all the applications, though, the needs are not what leaves the biggest impression. What is most striking are the ways people in our community are using their gifts to serve the whole body. “We have gifts that differ according to the grace given to us,” says Paul.
Some nonprofits focus their gifts on serving veterans. Some on improving outcomes for kids and families with intellectual disabilities. Some on making feminine products available to residents free of cost. Some on food security, homelessness, poverty, mental health, after-school enrichment, job training, LGBTQ+ inclusion, giving small businesses technical skills, and then there are all of those gifted in the arts and music.
Our nation’s unofficial motto, “E pluribus unum,” or “Out of many, one” captures Paul’s sentiment. The motto has 13 letters, signifying the original 13 colonies. Out of these individual (and very different) colonies, we emerged as a united people. The work is not done – it must continue.
The High Point Community Foundation serves our community as a catalyst for positive change. While it funds individual nonprofits, its deepest impact comes through investments that connect these many parts into a cohesive whole. Visit its website to get involved and consider contributing to the annual grants fund. Together, we can support more nonprofits.
However you are gifted, whatever your passion, there is a nonprofit in High Point that shares it and would be thankful to have your support. Get involved. Use your gifts. Build our community. Out of many, one.
The Rev. Joe Blosser Ph.D. is chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.