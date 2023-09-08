On a cold night in January, volunteers went onto the streets of High Point to count the number of people who were unhoused. They counted 72 people. The 27260 ZIP code is the third poorest in the state. We have about a 17-year gap in life expectancy, depending on whether you live in the northern or southern parts of the city.

Food prices rose 11.4% in 2022, so it should be no surprise that the number of households going to food pantries in High Point increased by 64% over the last year. In that same time, residents of High Point reported over 200 instances of domestic violence, which contributed to over 300 high-conflict custody cases. Think about the sheer number of kids caught up in these fights.

The Rev. Joe Blosser Ph.D. is chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.