Chance, an imposing 152-pound Harlequin Great Dane, stands outside the main entrance at Hospice of the Piedmont, his teeth chattering.
The evening is cool and damp, but Chance isn’t cold — he’s excited, which sets his teeth to chattering. The 7-year-old dog knows his big moment is coming, when he’ll walk from room to room in the hospice facility, gently nuzzling patients and soliciting head scratches, ear rubs and full-out hugs from anyone who’s willing.
“Chance brings with him peace and joy,” says Ryan Biagini, director of community engagement and education for Hospice of the Piedmont, who oversees the agency’s volunteer coordinators.
“He’s so sweet, and I think people just love having his presence here. Our staff comes running whenever there’s a rumor that Chance is in the building, and I know that sometimes even when a patient doesn’t want visitors, if they hear that Chance is here, they say, ‘Oh, we’ll take a visit from a dog.’ ”
To his credit, Chance remains calm for his visits — even if his teeth are chattering.
“He’s not wild or running through the building with his tail going crazy,” Biagini says. “He just brings peace. He’s really a comfort creature, and I think that rings true for staff and patients alike.”
This is Chance’s calling, according to his owner and handler, Marcia Pearce of High Point.
“It’s his job to bring smiles and happiness,” she says.
Pearce discovered early on that her Great Dane puppy had the aptitude for being a therapy pet.
“When I took him for training,” she says, “the trainer said, ‘He loves to be touched and petted — he would make a great therapy dog.’ So we spent three months and a ton of cheese teaching him not to bark. You don’t want a therapy dog that’s going to scare children every time he barks.”
Then Pearce and Chance got connected with Pet Partners, an agency that promotes the benefits of animal-assisted therapy and the healing power of pets.
“We tested with them, passed the test and became an animal therapy team,” she says. “This is our sixth year with them.”
In those six years, Chance has made more than 700 visits to places such as hospice facilities, retirement centers, the Ronald McDonald House and children’s camps — anywhere that can use a morale boost. He’s also registered with the American Kennel Club and was designated an AKC Therapy Dog Supreme when he completed his 600th visit.
It’s not the quantity of Chance’s visits that matters, though — it’s the quality.
“The first response he gets when he visits someone is almost always a smile,” Pearce says. “And then they say, ‘Oh my gosh, look at the size of that dog!’ People just really enjoy him, even if they’re not petting him. Even if they just see him, he brings smiles to people’s faces.”
Pearce remembers one recent visit to a hospice patient whose day was brightened by Chance’s presence.
“This woman had her family with her, but she was resting, and her family said she wasn’t having a good day,” Pearce says. “Chance walked up to the side of the bed where the woman could reach him, and a family member took her hand and helped her pet Chance. She opened her eyes and smiled. Her family said it was the first time she had smiled all day.”
Chance brings smiles to staff members, too.
“A lot of what our staff does can be hard and emotionally taxing,” says Biagini, referring to staff at Hospice of the Piedmont and its affiliate agency, Hospice of Randolph, where Chance also visits. “So when Chance comes, it gives them a moment to play, a moment to smile. It’s not doom and gloom at our facilities — there’s a lot of joy and light — but when Chance shows up, I think it brightens people’s moods, including the staff.”
Even Pearce says she gets a boost from taking Chance on his therapy visits.
“I get the joy of seeing other people’s joy when they’re with him,” she says. “I get such joy and happiness from taking him around to see people — that’s my payment.”
