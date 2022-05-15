HIGH POINT
Like so many of us, Jared Grimes didn’t know what was going to happen to him after the COVID-19 pandemic began to subside. He just knew that, whatever it was, he would be ready for it.
“I was not on stage during that time, but I was preparing to be back on stage, and that’s something I don’t take lightly,” says Grimes, who grew up in High Point, graduated from Southwest Guilford High School and is now a highly acclaimed tap dancer and actor in New York City. “I was sharpening the knives, if you will.”
If Grimes ever doubted the hard work was worth it, he doesn’t now. He returned to the stage, well, sharper than ever, landing a featured role in the long-awaited Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” attacking the role with a performer’s joy that’s been nothing short of infectious.
To top it off, this past week Grimes earned himself a Tony Award nomination — his first — for his “Funny Girl” performance.
“This is just a blessing beyond any other blessing that I can think of,” he told the BroadwayWorld website upon learning of his nomination.
It’s been quite a revival for Grimes, who spent much of 2020 here in High Point, waiting out the unpredictable pandemic at his mother’s house.
“I visited my mom and set up shop in what I call ‘the original lab’ — in her garage — and I just kept training,” Grimes says during a telephone interview from New York. “I thought I was going to be down there for a couple of weeks, and I ended up being there for eight months.”
When he returned to New York, good things started happening. Last year, he was selected to perform at the 2021 Tony Awards alongside renowned Broadway performer Daniel J. Watts. A couple of days later, he learned he had won the role of Eddie Ryan in the revival of “Funny Girl,” which debuted on Broadway in 1964 and made a star out of a young Barbra Streisand.
This production of “Funny Girl,” which opened April 24, marks a return to Broadway for Grimes. He performed in “After Midnight” in 2013, was the associate choreographer for “Holler If Ya Hear Me” in 2014, and acted in the drama “A Soldier’s Play” in 2020 (before the pandemic).
“Funny Girl” tells the story of real-life Broadway star, film actress and comedian Fanny Brice, and her stormy romance with gambler Nick Arnstein. The revival features actress Beanie Feldstein as Brice, the role originally played by Streisand.
Grimes plays the role of Eddie, a vaudeville dancer and choreographer who becomes Brice’s best friend. The role gives Grimes ample opportunity to show off his extraordinary tap-dancing skills, performing routines created by renowned dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel, a woman he calls “one of the greatest tap dancers of all time.”
According to Grimes, Casel’s choreography for “Funny Girl” was inspired by such legendary tap dancers as John W. Bubbles, Bill Bailey, Bill “Bojangles” Robinson, Baby Laurence and Sammy Davis Jr.
“Learning from her is the opportunity of a lifetime,” says Grimes, who in his teenage years drove back and forth from North Carolina to New York to take lessons from Casel.
“She laid down the blueprint and gave me the ground plan, and I’m having a feast every night on stage. There’s no one way to do a solo. She’s given me all the tools, all the steps and choreography, and within that I can be free and attack it the way I want to.”
If it sounds like Grimes is having fun, that’s because he is.
“I’m thankful for the opportunities I get to engage in the arts,” he says. “To do a musical comedy, that gives me my versatility fix. I also get to go on stage and be the class clown I’ve always been since I was about 3 years old. And with the word ‘funny’ being in the title, I knew this was going to be fun.”
