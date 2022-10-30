HIGH POINT
Bailey Hussey had no reason to think she was a high-risk candidate for breast cancer.
First and foremost, she was only 28, way too young for a breast cancer diagnosis. Secondly, there was no relevant family history of the disease. And thirdly, she had grown up playing sports and had maintained an active, healthy lifestyle into adulthood.
Furthermore, as a registered nurse, Hussey knew the benefits of performing regular breast exams to check for abnormalities, and she’d never found anything even remotely concerning.
One day this past April, though, as she was taking a bath, she happened to discover a lump on her left breast. And, not to be overly dramatic, but everyone’s high-risk when a lump appears.
“I came to work the next day and talked to a couple of my co-workers,” recalls Hussey, a nurse manager at High Point Medical Center. “I said, ‘What do y’all think? I really don’t think it’s anything to worry about.’ But they said, ‘No, you should go get it checked out, just to be sure.’ ”
So she did, and sure enough, the lump was something to worry about.
Six months later, Hussey finds herself in the midst of a battle against a formidable foe — invasive ductal carcinoma, a cancer that originates in the milk ducts and spreads to nearby tissue. It’s the most common type of breast cancer, accounting for about 75% of all breast cancers, but Hussey’s cancer has been assessed at Grade 3 on a scale of 1 to 3.
“That means it’s very aggressive,” she says matter-of-factly.
So far, Hussey has been through six cycles of chemotherapy and immunotherapy. Nine days from now, she’ll undergo a double mastectomy. Even then, she still may not be out of the woods, depending on whether the cancer has spread to her lymph nodes.
“They don’t think the nodes are involved,” she says, “but they won’t know for sure until they do the surgery.”
Even as she has gone through probably the most difficult challenge of her young life, Hussey made the decision to share her story with High Point Enterprise readers, in hopes of educating and inspiring them.
“I just thought what a great opportunity this would be to share that this can happen even to people who are in their 20s,” says Hussey, who is now 29. “They need to know how important it is to do those regular checks. You can do just a quick check every day while you’re in the shower or while you’re getting dressed. And if there are any abnormal changes or anything that is concerning, get it checked out right away.”
That’s what Hussey did, and she’s thankful she didn’t hesitate. Breast cancer is most treatable when it’s detected early, and Hussey’s doctors think her cancer was caught early.
After finding the lump, Hussey went through a battery of diagnostic tests — an ultrasound, a mammogram, a biopsy — before receiving her official diagnosis on May 2. The news — and the uncertainty of what would come next — was overwhelming.
“For the first 48 hours or so, I was a rollercoaster of emotions,” she recalls. “Finally, I began to realize, OK, this is what I have, and this is what I’ve got to do.”
Hussey and her husband, Luke, who live in Asheboro, don’t have children, but they hope to someday. So before she began chemotherapy, she consulted with an IVF (in vitro fertilization) doctor about harvesting some of her eggs so they wouldn’t be damaged by the chemo treatment.
Chemo began in late June and continued once every three weeks, concluding earlier this month. As it typically does, the chemo took its toll on Hussey’s body, causing nausea, diarrhea, extreme fatigue and hair loss. Hussey had expected the hair loss, so when it began to fall out in large clumps, she had a girlfriend who’s a hairdresser come to her house and shave her head.
“I was very self-conscious about it initially, and I didn’t really want to go out in public without something on my head,” Hussey says.
That changed on Sept. 8, when the High Point Rockers hosted “Pink at the Point,” a promotion to support area cancer patients and raise funds for cancer support programs. Knowing other cancer patients would be there, Hussey decided to go bald for the evening … and she even threw out the first pitch.
Throughout her journey, Hussey has had tremendous support — from her family, her friends, her co-workers, and her God — which has helped her maintain a positive attitude.
“I’ve had people praying for me literally all over the world,” she says. “That has been amazing to know that so many people have been praying for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.