This is the season when we return to the story of Mary and Joseph, and their search for a place to stay in a village where they would only stay for a time. As the story goes, when they arrived in the strange village of Bethlehem, though they had traveled from their home in Nazareth, there was no room at the inn. That baby, we Christians believe, was God “incarnate,” God in the flesh. Divine Love took on flesh and blood, just like you and me, and even our creator needed a place to stay, to be born into this world. At St. Mary’s this year, the story took on new meaning for us as we longed to bring into “flesh” a gift of love that has been gestating for a long time.

The Friendship Table is a vision that we have had for more than five years, and it has been growing slowly in the womb of St. Mary’s, more slowly than we hoped because of the pandemic. The loving vision is simple and twofold: first, to invite young adults in their 20s to High Point to learn and grow spiritually, in a neo-monastic experience. For the better part of a year (10 months), they will live together, eat together, study together, pray together daily, and work together in the community. Secondly, they will work to fight food insecurity by serving with our partner organizations like Growing High Point, helping grow and deliver fresh produce to our neighbors in some of High Point’s food desert areas.

The Rev. Robert P. Travis is rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, www.stmaryshighpoint.org, and can be reached at frrob@stmaryshighpoint.org. The Steward of The Friendship Table is Mark Cassity, who can be reached at friendshiptable@stmaryshighpoint.org.

