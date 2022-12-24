This is the season when we return to the story of Mary and Joseph, and their search for a place to stay in a village where they would only stay for a time. As the story goes, when they arrived in the strange village of Bethlehem, though they had traveled from their home in Nazareth, there was no room at the inn. That baby, we Christians believe, was God “incarnate,” God in the flesh. Divine Love took on flesh and blood, just like you and me, and even our creator needed a place to stay, to be born into this world. At St. Mary’s this year, the story took on new meaning for us as we longed to bring into “flesh” a gift of love that has been gestating for a long time.
The Friendship Table is a vision that we have had for more than five years, and it has been growing slowly in the womb of St. Mary’s, more slowly than we hoped because of the pandemic. The loving vision is simple and twofold: first, to invite young adults in their 20s to High Point to learn and grow spiritually, in a neo-monastic experience. For the better part of a year (10 months), they will live together, eat together, study together, pray together daily, and work together in the community. Secondly, they will work to fight food insecurity by serving with our partner organizations like Growing High Point, helping grow and deliver fresh produce to our neighbors in some of High Point’s food desert areas.
At the beginning of 2022, the board of directors engaged in a process to hire a new director, who we call The Steward of the Friendship Table, and to begin recruiting a class of residents. We faced setback after setback, from funding uncertainties, to recruiting challenges. At one point in the early summer, some of our colleagues in other parts of North Carolina encouraged us to put the plan on hold, saying in the wake of the pandemic it was doubtful that we could recruit young adults for this kind of program. But we pressed on in faith, believing that God put us on this journey, and that God would bring it to birth.
As the fall progressed, we were amazed that hope-filled young people found our notices about the program, and three made it through our recruiting process, excited to be residents at The Friendship Table. With guests headed to our Nazareth, the process began in earnest to find a home for them. Would we find “room at the inn” for these strangers to our “village,” who are on a holy journey of spiritual formation?
By Thanksgiving, we were able to give thanks that we found a home for them that is the right size, within our budget, and close enough to the church and work to make The Friendship Table part of our community. Our family at St. Mary’s and our friends in the community have been making that house a home by providing furniture and other donations. Now we are excited, that by the time we celebrate the end of the 12 days of Christmas, with an Epiphany dinner on Jan. 6, a time in which many Christians, especially in the East, celebrate the birth of Christ, we will give birth to The Friendship Table and our first residents will live among us.
For Christians, this season is about celebrating God coming in the flesh, to dwell among us. At St. Mary’s we rejoice with The Friendship Table that God is bringing about, “in the flesh,” the vision God gave us for this ministry and like expectant parents, we can’t wait to see what it will grow to be.
The Rev. Robert P. Travis is rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, www.stmaryshighpoint.org, and can be reached at frrob@stmaryshighpoint.org. The Steward of The Friendship Table is Mark Cassity, who can be reached at friendshiptable@stmaryshighpoint.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.