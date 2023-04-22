DEAR DR. FOX: I work with the MarketWatch Guides team, and I saw that you included some information about French bulldogs on your website (drfoxonehealth.com/post/recovering-canine-health-and-the-natural-dog). While French bulldogs are known for their cuteness and companionship, it’s important that consumers understand the costs involved in owning one, including breeding fees, standard vet trips and breed-specific medical expenses.
DEAR K.W.: I am saddened that the most popular purebred dog in the U.S. is now the French bulldog. This breed is being unethically propagated by breeders for profit, fueled by demand from an uninformed public and from those who ignore the breed’s multiple genetic defects. These defects can mean a life of reduced activity, suffering and costly veterinary treatments.
Some of your details about the various health problems of French bulldogs need to be corrected since you indicate a greater longevity for the breed than is actually true. They are the most short-lived of all purebred dogs, according to the detailed study “Life tables of annual life expectancy and mortality for companion dogs in the United Kingdom” by K.T. Teng et al (published in Scientific Reports, April 2022). The study found that the longest-lived breed is the Jack Russell terrier (12.72 years) and that the French Bulldog is the shortest (4.53 years).
It should be noted that “Frenchies” are generally produced by artificial insemination since the males are too physically compromised to breed normally. Then the mothers usually need a caesarean section since the pups’ heads are too large for normal delivery.
There are many people who enjoy caring for dogs with chronic, inherited health issues and who will purchase replacements of the same breed when their dogs expire. This is indicative of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which enables the continued breeding and sales of these poor animals.
