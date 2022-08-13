DEAR DR. FOX: I understand your opposition to people buying French bulldogs and other flat-faced breeds, but what makes them so popular in the first place? — B.K., Washington, D.C.

DEAR B.K.: The science of ethology has long recognized that certain physical features, like the large, round heads of these animals, make them especially appealing. Their faces tend to release an instinctual caregiving/nurturing response in people. Studies have shown such reactions are triggered by pedomorphic (infantlike) features. Their rising popularity is, I believe, exacerbated by the use of these dogs in TV shows and advertising, which should be curtailed.

