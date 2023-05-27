Having grown up in Asia, I was introduced to the idea of long-range strategic plans that unlike our five- and 10-year plans, look out to 25 years and beyond. With this in mind, I sometimes wonder what our Founding Foundation family must have been thinking the evening of our first Annual Meeting in May of 1998. That night I closed my remarks by predicting that one day, we would see the Foundation grow to become an organization managing $100 million in assets. As I spoke those words, I saw Jim Millis Sr. leaning toward Jim Morgan and whispering something into his ear. Later that evening, I got Jim Morgan off to the side and asked him what Jim Millis Sr. had said. Jim laughed as he put his arm around my shoulder and whispered, “He was wondering what you had been smoking before the meeting.”
I have always believed that a small, committed group of like-minded people who share a common vision can achieve anything in this world. And so it was, with those nine original members of the Founding High Point Community Foundation Executive Committee who had a vision to create a permanent financial resource that could serve as a safety net for the community they all loved. Jim Millis Sr., Jim Morgan, Bill Horney, Dr. Nido Qubein, Phil Phillips, Bill McGuinn, George Erath, Charlie Greene and Charles Odom were all highly successful community leaders, in the prime of their lives, who understood the long-term value of this “reservoir of hope.” Their willingness to plant this tree whose shade they might not personally enjoy exemplifies the inestimable value of servant leadership.
Today four of the original nine Committee members — Jim Morgan, Dr. Nido Qubein, Bill McGuinn and Phil Phillips — are still here, and I so wish the others could see the fruit of their labor. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with them all these years, experiencing the good and the challenging times and yet, always keeping our eyes on the prize, has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Yes, indeed, small ideas can grow into great endeavors, when faith and hard work combine to make dreams a reality. T.E. Lawrence, more commonly remembered as “Lawrence of Arabia,” once said this about men with big dreams, “All men dream, but not equally. Those who dream by night, in the dusty recesses of their minds, wake in the day to find it was vanity. But the dreamers of the day are dangerous men, for they may act out their dreams with open eyes to make them possible.” One day, years from now, I’ll be sitting on a swing with one of my grandchildren and they will ask me what I did in my career. I will tell them I had the privilege of serving with a remarkably dangerous group of men and women, who dreamed with open eyes, and together were able to leave our community just a little bit better than we found it.
So, what do you do 25 years after you have grown a $5 million unrestricted gift from the Jim Sr. and Jesse Millis family into a $100 million Foundation that has already given back $100 million in grants? First and foremost, you remember who and what brought you to this point, you never forget the people, the donors, who first believed in you and were willing to take that leap of faith. I also feel one of the keys to our success has been that we always understood this money belonged to God and our community. We realized we were stewards who were responsible for tending the garden, nurturing its growth and overseeing the harvest. I still remember my very first day on the job sitting alone in the one-room office Phil Phillips had so generously provided in his First Factors suite. I had a desk, a chair, a laptop computer, a phone and a single painting my father had given me to mark the start of our new enterprise. I can still distinctly recall folding my hands, bowing my head and praying, “God, I ask today for wisdom, discernment and favor upon our great endeavor. Most of all I pray that your right hand will always be upon us and that you are in charge, because if it’s just me, we’re all in a lot of trouble.” God heard my prayer that day and for 25 years we’ve never had a meeting that did not start with a prayer of thanksgiving and request for divine guidance.
The needs of our community will continue to change from year-to-year, and that is both the beauty and the genius of the Community Foundation concept. We were intentionally designed for permanence, a gift you make today will still be making an impact 50 years from now. We may not know what those future needs will be, but we do know the mission of the Foundation will always be protected and guided by the members of our Board of Trustees. I love the idea that years from now there will always be dedicated leaders who not only know and love this community, but have also shown a willingness to serve her with their wisdom, vision and resources. For Good, For High Point, Forever, Paul.
PAUL LESSARD, a recipient of the Carnegie Hero Medal and a catalyst for the growth of community outreach programs, is president of the High Point Community Foundation. Reach him at 336-882-3298.
