This is a “heart” felt column. It includes the High Point Regional Health Foundation’s Heart to Heart Fitness Fest to support HeartStrides. I smiled at the cleverness of this title since I well remembered watching the 1979-84 television show “Hart to Hart.”

The foundation proved it is not only innovative in nomenclature but also innovative in raising money. In this case while enticing people to exercise and to get heart-healthy.

Trending Videos