This is a “heart” felt column. It includes the High Point Regional Health Foundation’s Heart to Heart Fitness Fest to support HeartStrides. I smiled at the cleverness of this title since I well remembered watching the 1979-84 television show “Hart to Hart.”
The foundation proved it is not only innovative in nomenclature but also innovative in raising money. In this case while enticing people to exercise and to get heart-healthy.
Though the High Point Regional Health Foundation Ambassador’s Council Leadership Luncheon occurred before the Heart to Heart kickoff, I consider it a prelude since it featured cardiologists Dr. Steven Rohrbeck and Dr. Barry Cheek.
Carol Young, chair of the Ambassador’s Council, welcomed everyone to the luncheon at the String & Splinter Club. Members of the Ambassador’s Council (I’m on it) serve as advocates for our Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. Young stated, “We have a wonderful medical center and wonderful doctors, and we want you to know about them. It is so appropriate we have two cardiologists today because February is Heart Month.”
Sparky Stroud, chair of High Point Regional Health Foundation, introduced the doctors. Rohrbeck spoke first, giving an overview of heart problems. He told some interesting facts: The heart beats about 100,000 times a day, pumps about 5 to 6 quarts of blood a minute, which comes out to about 2,000 gallons a day, and never gets tired as long as it gets oxygen and nutrients! So, the key to a healthy heart is keeping that oxygen and those nutrients in motion. Rohrbeck noted that the heart is a unique muscle as it never needs to rest, it just keeps going and going and going. (Like the Energizer bunny?)
Rohrbeck broke the heart into three components: the moving parts: the parts that squeeze (the valves), the plumbing (narrowing, leaking, blocking), and the electrical system (rhythmic beat disruptions).
You can imagine the machines that help make the diagnosis of heart disease and their monitors are extremely expensive and are ever-changing in this technological world. Rohrbeck told me that one of the most sophisticated machines is the Siemens Healthineers Artis Q and Q.zen. Our hospital has 10 of these machines, each at a cost of $150,000! That is one of the areas where our High Point Regional Health Foundation has become such a great asset, raising money so our hospital can have the latest equipment to serve our community. Thank you.
Cheek spoke about prevention. He said cardiovascular disease is like a family, though it is a family you don’t want to be in, but it is a family. The family has three components, cardiac disease, stroke, and peripheral arterial disease, all basically caused by plaque formation.
Both doctors stressed that technology is changing rapidly, treatments are changing, new medications are being developed. Cheek runs the prevention clinic at our hospital, and there are many factors he looks at in a patient. Cholesterol is one thing, but he says one must look at it in a “comprehensive manner.” Every patient is different. Risk factors were discussed, such as smoking, being sedentary, stress, genetics and cholesterol, and then someone yelled out (I didn’t see who), “Ice cream!” Is ice cream really so bad?
Cheek said that more and more they are learning that heart disease is genetic but not beyond your control in getting better. He said that 150 minutes of exercise a week is recommended, but only 1% of people do that, adding, “Lifestyle changes can help and have a positive effect on so many other things, such as cholesterol, diabetes, weight control, so exercise treats many risk factors. Diabetes is what keeps us busy.”
As the session ended, Tom Ullman, husband of Carol Young, stood and expressed his tremendous gratitude through his personal story. “I didn’t listen to my body. I didn’t listen to the hereditary factor that my dad had open heart surgery twice. I flunked the stress test within a minute. I am deeply indebted to both ... (Dr. Rohrbeck and Dr. Cheek) and to High Point Medical.” Ullman ended up having six catheterizations.
The Heart to Heart Fitness Fest challenged participants in a fitness activity based on the American Heart Association recommendation of 30 minutes a day of exercise. The options were many: swim, walk, bike, run, row, yoga, or Pilates. Several fitness facilities participated.
This benefits HeartStrides, which is the cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation support program at our hospital. The kickoff took place at the Hospital Fitness Center. It was a celebration. Chief Medical Officer Dale Williams welcomed everyone. “It is wonderful to see how the community has always supported HeartStrides, and this even tried to grow that even more. When I stand here today, I feel very grateful. Our employees are even having a cookie campaign. This money really goes to our patients, our clients who come in who cannot afford it or do not have insurance that can cover it. I am so appreciative of this community.” He added that in addition to exercise physiologists, nutritionists and mental health counselors work in HealthStrides.
Most touching was when 86-year-old Anne Carr told her story: “About a month ago I realized I’m feeling better than I have in a long time. I attribute that to HeartStrides and The Fitness Center. In August of 2021, it was discovered that I had very significant blockages in two arteries. Those were corrected with a cardiac catheterization, and I have two stents. It was also recommended that I come to the HeartStrides, so I did. I thought, machines! It was such a wonderful, pleasant surprise to come here to a place of warmth and caring. They take care of you. I loved coming. I looked forward to it. Three months later I came over to the Fitness Center and I met the same kind of people I met at HeartStrides, kind, compassionate and caring. This has made a difference in my life.” Then she added, “You know what? My blood pressure today is 122/60!”
Raffle tickets were drawn. Door prizes were given, and a heart-healthy lunch was served!
