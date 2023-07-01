DEAR DR. FOX: I live in Cottage Grove, Oregon, surrounded by farmed forests that lately have been sprayed with large amounts of herbicides. Since 2014, we have had sprays a mile away drift onto our property or come down in the rain. I see the effects on our plants in the spring and fall.
I saw your article on chronic wasting disease and wondered if my goats have this sickness. This spring, two goats in my herd have lost a lot of weight and are moving very slowly. They are older — one is 11 years old and the other is 8 — but goats this age can still be very healthy.
I suspect they have CWD. Should I take one to the university vet for testing? How does one test for this? — K.G., Cottage Grove, Oregon
But the herbicide (and possible insecticide) drift from the nearby managed forests could be affecting the population of beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms in your goats’ digestive systems, causing them some dysbiosis. Infusing them with boluses of regurgitated food from healthy, nonexposed goats may help.
If I were you, I would determine exactly what chemicals were sprayed near your property, then contact the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University. I will send you several reference citations that may be helpful.
A covenant for all cat owners
For cats’ health and welfare, for the protection of wildlife and of public health, every municipality should have an forbidding owners from letting their pets roaming free off their owners’ property. This would be a reasonable, responsible covenant for all who care for cats.
This mandatory microchipping is a small step and should be followed by advocating for legislation for the containment of all owned cats. The multiple risks and potential harms of free-roaming cats far outweigh any proclaimed behavioral/psychological benefits for such cats.
