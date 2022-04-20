Though we are a part of one country, many of us live by different calendars. In High Point, so much revolves around the two weeks of Market, but those are weeks that other cities in our area do not observe. You may have noticed that various industries have capitalized on our human need to celebrate holidays, whether we’re religious or not, by declaring days like “National French Fry Day,” or “National Ice Cream Day.” And I’m sure you’ve seen how our retailers mark the lead up to big holidays by offering special “seasonal” merchandise for at least a month in advance, with whole aisles dedicated to such items.
Easter was celebrated by the whole western Church on the 17th this year, and for many Christians that day was the ending of a season also marked by the sales of Easter merchandise that began on March 18, when the stores stopped selling things for St. Patrick’s Day. For many “Liturgical” Christians — Episcopalians, Catholics, Lutherans and others who follow what’s called “The Liturgical Calendar” — we were just getting started celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the 17th. For us, the Easter season begins then and continues for 50 days, what we call “The Great 50 Days,” through the celebration of Christ’s Ascension all the way to the Day of Pentecost.
Easter is just one of the seasons of the church year, arguably the greatest. For without Jesus’ resurrection, our faith in Him would have no meaning. While we celebrate his resurrection every Sunday, during the Great 50 Days it has special significance every day. The distance between society’s commercial celebration of Easter and that of the liturgical churches is less obvious than during Advent and Christmas, but no less significant. For liturgical Christians, the calendar we live by is a way to be distinct from the calendar of the world, a way to be in the world but not “of the world.” (Jn. 17:14) We try to live according to the pattern of the calendar handed down to us over the last two thousand years, that is determined not by commercial interests, but by the life of Christ, so that the story of Scripture can become our lived story.
Long after the stores pack up all the candy and Easter decorations and move towards summertime and merchandise for the Fourth of July, we’re spending seven more weeks rejoicing that Jesus defeated death once and for all and offered us a way to live forever. Notice that the penitential season of Lent that precedes Easter is 40 days, when we walk with Jesus through his temptation and fasting in the wilderness, but Eastertide is 50 days, where each day of fasting is redeemed with one of feasting, and 10 more are added on, like Grace, to celebrate more after He ascended to the Father. That’s not an accident. Patterns of fasting and feasting are healthy for us, but without going to overindulgence, there is more feasting than fasting in the calendar of the Church. We celebrate God’s abundance in our lives more than our need to repent, because His grace far exceeds our sinfulness.
I have seen recently that some of the churches who have historically not been a part of the Liturgical Churches are discovering the value of living by the Liturgical Calendar. I celebrate that as another mark of Christian unity. Maybe eventually we will all learn to live by God’s time, rather than by the time of the commercial world.
The Rev. Robert P. Travis is rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, www.stmaryshighpoint.org, and can be reached at frrob@stmaryshighpoint.org.
