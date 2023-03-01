CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

Last week I attended the state DECA competition. Even though I am retired, I still want to be involved with this great organization. Marketing students from across the state gathered in Greensboro for their annual competition. There must be over 50 different events the students can choose to compete in at the state level. It is so good to see high school students dressed as young professionals as they compete to go to the national competition.

DECA is not the only student organization for high school students. There is FBLA for business students, HOSA for health occupation students, FFA for agriculture students, and FCCLA for family and consumer science students, just to name a few that are in the Career and Technical Education programs. Each of these organizations offers students the opportunity to compete on the local, state and national levels. Students have to work hard to prepare for these competitions, especially if they hope to make it to the national level.

