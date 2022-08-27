Staples are critical for human life. Not the kind that go into your stapler, but the carbohydrates and proteins that nutritionists and horticulturists refer to as the ‘staples of life’ because they have sustained billions of people nutritionally for millennia around the world. Among the most important and widespread staples are rice, wheat, corn, soybeans, potatoes and cassava. During the last two pandemic years, staples have assumed more importance in our lives due to disruption in delivery logistics, inflation, climate change and war in Ukraine.
Wikipedia authors describe a staple food as a food that is eaten regularly and in such quantities as to constitute the dominant part of the diet and supply a major proportion of energy and nutrient needs. Staple foods vary from place to place, but are “ typically inexpensive or readily-available foods that supply one or more of the three macronutrients needed for survival and health: carbohydrate, protein and fat, such as grains, tubers, legumes, or seeds.” About 90% of the world’s calorie intake is from these foods. Rice, maize (corn) and wheat are staples of about 80% of the world’s population. According to the publication “Food Security: Ten Crops that Feed the World” crops are ranked worldwide by annual production in this order: maize (corn), rice, wheat, potatoes, cassava, soybeans, sweet potatoes, yams, sorghum and plantain. Amazingly, even though all these are not grown in the U.S., they are available for Americans to buy in many of our supermarkets.
Food values
The highest energy food on the list is soybeans because it is highest in both fat and protein content compared to the others. Plantain is the highest in sugar; cassava is highest in carbs; and wheat is highest in fiber. (USDA, 2016).
Regional climates
The type of staple grown is mostly dependent upon the climate, soil conditions and crop growth potential within a country or region. For example, in some climates, either rice or corn is the most important staple crop, with wheat second as the favored bread grain. Potatoes typically are third or fourth. Some staple crops are grown on every continent, except Antarctica. Barley is one of the earliest staple crops listed in historical records and is mentioned many times in the Bible. It has gradually decreased in importance, however.
Carbohydrate staples
Rice is most commonly eaten as cooked grains, but most other cereals are milled into flour or meal which is used to make bread; noodles or other pasta; and porridges and “mushes” such as polenta or good ‘ole southern grits made from corn. Rice consists mostly of carbohydrates at 88% with about 7% protein.
Cassava, a starch root crop similar to yams, is a staple crop in parts of Asia, Africa and parts of South America. Lentils (a legume seed) are a staple in the Mediterranean region of Europe, Asia and Africa. Yams, millet and sorghum are more important in Asia and Africa than elsewhere. Other high-carb, but low-protein foods are potatoes, sweet potatoes, yams and plantains.
According to Margaret Lawrence of NIFA (National Institute of Food Agriculture), “Potatoes are the most widely grown and consumed vegetable in the United States. Potatoes’ popularity is a result of their versatility and affordability, as well as being a tasty and nutrient-dense food choice. In 2020, U.S. potato production was valued at about $3.65 billion. While per acre yield has trended up over the last several years, challenges such as climate change, diseases and pests threaten both potato yields and quality.”
Grains
Most of the grains contain gluten proteins, which makes the grains a good nutritious staple food. But two to three million Americans have celiac disease, a condition in which the human immune system erroneously attacks gluten proteins, causing severe diarrhea and inability to absorb nutrients. Gluten-free palatable bread from corn, rice and sorghum would be a welcome addition to their diet.
Agricultural Research Service scientists have developed a new process to produce gluten-free bread from corn flour that produces higher quality bread and is closer to the texture of conventional bread. According to a 2010 news release, chemists Scott Bean and Tilman Schober at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Grain Quality and Structure Research Unit found that by removing a certain amount of fat from a corn protein called zein, they were able to produce a dough more like wheat dough, and free-standing, hearth-type rolls that resemble wheat rolls. ARS is the chief intramural scientific research agency of USDA.
Bean (the scientist, not the legume) and Schober had some success developing gluten-free pan bread from other grains, but they couldn’t make free-standing rolls because the rolls spread out too much. According to Bean, the bread was considered lower in quality than comparable wheat bread. Gluten-free grains include corn, sorghum and rice.
According to Bean, while the experiment made more acceptable dough, sorghum may prove to be a better grain to use since it is a gluten-free grain. Bean used corn as an intermediate step toward achieving the ideal in gluten-free breads: a wheat-like dough using non-wheat proteins, resulting in products with a fluffy, light texture.
Biofuel
Also, scientists with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have found that barley grain can be used to produce ethanol, and the leftover byproducts — barley straw, hulls, and “dried distiller’s grains” (DDGS) — can be used to produce an energy-rich oil called biofuel. The biofuel is now widely used either for transportation fuels or for producing heat and power needed for the grain-to-ethanol conversion. ARS is USDA’s principal intramural scientific research agency and these results support the USDA priority of developing new sources of bioenergy.
These traditional staple grains, legumes, roots and tubers grown as staples for nutrition around the world are proving valuable on many fronts.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
