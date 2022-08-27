Staples are critical for human life. Not the kind that go into your stapler, but the carbohydrates and proteins that nutritionists and horticulturists refer to as the ‘staples of life’ because they have sustained billions of people nutritionally for millennia around the world. Among the most important and widespread staples are rice, wheat, corn, soybeans, potatoes and cassava. During the last two pandemic years, staples have assumed more importance in our lives due to disruption in delivery logistics, inflation, climate change and war in Ukraine.

Wikipedia authors describe a staple food as a food that is eaten regularly and in such quantities as to constitute the dominant part of the diet and supply a major proportion of energy and nutrient needs. Staple foods vary from place to place, but are “ typically inexpensive or readily-available foods that supply one or more of the three macronutrients needed for survival and health: carbohydrate, protein and fat, such as grains, tubers, legumes, or seeds.” About 90% of the world’s calorie intake is from these foods. Rice, maize (corn) and wheat are staples of about 80% of the world’s population. According to the publication “Food Security: Ten Crops that Feed the World” crops are ranked worldwide by annual production in this order: maize (corn), rice, wheat, potatoes, cassava, soybeans, sweet potatoes, yams, sorghum and plantain. Amazingly, even though all these are not grown in the U.S., they are available for Americans to buy in many of our supermarkets.

