I am ready for a flavorful fall feast from my veggie garden. But I didn’t get a feast from this year’s summer garden because it was alternately ravaged by heat, no rain, too much rain and a HUGE groundhog who liked everything I grew, except my cucumbers, but he did eat the leaves so production of cukes dwindled. Everything he didn’t eat, he destroyed by dragging his big 15-pound belly over it and crushing the plants. The high mid 90’s temps killed my tomato pollen reducing fruit set, resulting in few tomatoes. I know: complain, complain, complain gets me nowhere, so that’s why my pioneer American mindset tells me I am going to plant a flavorful fall garden to feast on until early winter since I have successfully fortified my garden’s six-foot fence perimeter with stones and timbers to keep out the groundHOG critter.
Cool autumn weather is on the horizon, so it is time to prepare the garden for fall feasts of greens, vegetables and root crops that keep well into winter. Reduced heat means less time dragging hoses for watering. Some early water is needed from rain or a hose to get the young plants growing or seeds germinated, but a good mulching with clean wheat straw will hold in the moisture between rains.
The facts are that autumn crops face fewer pests, cooler temps reduce watering needs and less sweating and swatting of mosquitoes. The main pest you might encounter are the little white butterflies or moths that fly over your broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower and lay eggs which hatch into little green worms. I haven’t used hardly any pesticides in decades except more natural types such as BT (Bacillus Thuringiensis) spray or Thuricide or other brands which kill the little green worms. BT is a naturally occurring organism in soils.
Lettuces
I always grow leaf lettuces for salads and there are dozens of varieties with different textures, colors and sizes, such as red, ruffled, speckled and broadleaf. Head lettuce does not grow well in our region. For delicious wraps, use a Romaine or Butterhead variety. Many varieties are “cut-and-come again” types. I enjoy a few leaves on my ham and cheese or tomato sandwiches.
Brassicas
A fall garden would not be complete without one or more of the brassicas: cauliflower, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, collard greens, or kale. Also known as “superfoods”, these are all full of vitamins, minerals and unique flavors for a healthy diet in various dishes you can create. Amazingly, I think their flavor is often enhanced with a light early frost which makes them more delightful. Many folks roast Brussels sprouts with a balsamic vinegar glaze, but I really like the nutty flavor of raw cauliflower which can be used with a favorite dip. Of course, kale, along with spinach, is often used as a basis of a green smoothie with yogurt and other healthy ingredients. Today, you can even grow purple cauliflower or burgundy broccoli, which is not only healthy, but also eye-catching.
Root Crops
In addition to the Brassicas and leafy greens, don’t forget the underground crops that bring us additional deliciousness, such as carrots, turnips, garlic and beets. My wife uses carrots in everything! It all started when our kids were little, and she prepared dishes that incorporated small amounts of carrots to infuse veggies into our kids’ diets. She is now known by our friends as “The Carrot Lady” with recipes using carrots in casseroles, soups, breads, and certainly salads. Today, carrots, as well as beets, come in many different colors, such as orange, yellow and white beets, and red, purple, and yellow carrots. Look for them to add fun colors to your dishes. Of course, you can also use the leaf tops of carrots, turnips and beets in various recipes, as well as for more vitamins and minerals.
Planting
In this area, September is an excellent month to plant these fall crops. Timing is important, so look up your first frost expected date and then count backwards on the calendar to know when to sow seeds or plant these veggies. You should also read the seed packet and look for planting depth and “days to maturity” to plan your harvest. Most years, my crops can take several frosts before being damaged. In milder winters, my greens are often good into January.
So plant now and look up some new recipes for soups, stews, roasts and salads to enjoy your fall feasts.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
