I am ready for a flavorful fall feast from my veggie garden. But I didn’t get a feast from this year’s summer garden because it was alternately ravaged by heat, no rain, too much rain and a HUGE groundhog who liked everything I grew, except my cucumbers, but he did eat the leaves so production of cukes dwindled. Everything he didn’t eat, he destroyed by dragging his big 15-pound belly over it and crushing the plants. The high mid 90’s temps killed my tomato pollen reducing fruit set, resulting in few tomatoes. I know: complain, complain, complain gets me nowhere, so that’s why my pioneer American mindset tells me I am going to plant a flavorful fall garden to feast on until early winter since I have successfully fortified my garden’s six-foot fence perimeter with stones and timbers to keep out the groundHOG critter.

Cool autumn weather is on the horizon, so it is time to prepare the garden for fall feasts of greens, vegetables and root crops that keep well into winter. Reduced heat means less time dragging hoses for watering. Some early water is needed from rain or a hose to get the young plants growing or seeds germinated, but a good mulching with clean wheat straw will hold in the moisture between rains.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

Trending Videos