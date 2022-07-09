I attended a High Point Rockers baseball game Sunday night, and Truist Point was rocking as fans of all ages filled the stadium. Lines for food, drink and souvenirs were brisk. Councilwoman Monica Peters even brought her dog (there is a doggie check-in), who made friends with a passing puppy in a stroller. The fireworks display celebrating America’s freedom was incredible! We are thankful.
I can hardly resist quoting famous New York Yankee catcher Yogi Berra (he had some great quotes), who said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” And so it was at Centennial Station going back to the 1920s for the High Point Arts Council Speakasy.
Flappers abounded wearing boas, feathered head pieces, beaded dresses everywhere, gloves, dangling earrings, pearls, sequins and quellazaire (a long cigarette holder — sounds better in French). Men in vests, bow ties (yes, Mr. “About Town” Jim Morgan always wears a bow tie), suspenders and a fedora or two. There were also plenty of dancing shoes!
The mood was set even before entering Centennial Station as a white 1920s Rolls Royce was parked as if prepared for a quick getaway in case of a Prohibition raid or for that special photo! The Rolls for the evening was courtesy of Mark and Rena Norcross. Missed seeing you, beautiful Rena!
It was glitter as soon as I entered Centennial Station. One of the glitteriest (that is a word, spell-check said so!) was my friend Carolyn Thomas, who always dresses to the nines. You know her as Tom Blount’s special (really, more than special) lady. Thankfully Carolyn is my friend since in previous columns, I have called her Carolyn Thompson and Carolyn Wilson (Freudian slip, probably because I have missed seeing Carolyn Wilson), and we had a laugh about my oops! It is especially embarrassing since her significant other, Tom Blount, is the former editor of The High Point Enterprise. I saw them at the Rockers game as they have season tickets, as does my friend Diane Welch and her “bestie” Mike Liner, founder of the Pioneer Restaurant, who have seats directly behind them.
A Speakeasy would not be complete without the drinks of the day, the 1920s day. Al Guecia, the chair of the Speakeasy, noted the evening, “I want to talk to you about drinking and smoking cigars, two things I do best!” Everyone laughed at his admission as he acknowledged the expertise of David Robinson, owner of the Pipe and Pint, in the selection of cigars at the outdoor cigar bar. In addition to the drinking and outdoor cigar bar there was a silent auction, dancing music by Sanchez and the Hip Six, the Three Graces Dancers and dinner by Plain and Fancy.
Among the specialty drinks of the evening Guecia suggested an Old Fashioned as it was the drink synonymous with the Jazz Age, and I did. It was delicious.
He also suggested the Mary Pickford. Most of you know that Mary Pickford was the movie star darling of the 1920s. As the story of the drink goes, the Mary Pickford cocktail was created for her by a bartender at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba when she was on a trip to Havana with her frequent movie co-star, Charlie Chaplin, and then-husband Douglas Fairbanks. The Mary Pickford is described as the classic Prohibition-era drink, consisting of rum, pineapple juice, grenadine and Maraschino liqueur. One can top that off with a Luxardo cherry, or Guecia even suggested a slice of lime. I didn’t try the Mary Pickford, but as I write this, I just may have to give it a try.
An addition to this year’s Speakeasy was the Whiskey Tasting, more specifically four bourbons one half-hour apart. Guecia gave directions on the correct way to “taste” the bourbon. “Three things you must do, number one is the nose: Take 10 to 15 seconds to breathe in the aroma; second, take a sip on your tongue and let it roll to the back of your mouth; and three, as you swallow, breathe out through your nose and you’ll get the true flavors.” Guecia seems to be proficient in bourbon tasting!
In Speakeasy style, Guecia’s daughter, Karen Guecia Park, announced each tasting as she walked among the crowd displaying a placard announcing each tasting. I have to wonder, by the time of the fourth tasting or even the third, were all three tasting steps taken?
The program was then turned over the MC extraordinaire of the evening, Mike Fanning, and the fun began.
The highlight of the evening was a surprise to many! Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins, now half-retired (yes, you read that right), reprised her Dancing with the High Point Stars dance with her Fred Astaire dance partner, Maksym Hruska. She wore her signature red-beaded dress to the quick step to the appreciative and amazed crowd as she awed them. In a later column I’ll tell you about her supposed retirement party (it was a lot of fun) and all of that info.
While most attendees wore costumes, it was Martha Yarborough who wore an authentic 1920s one. It had been her mother’s dress and was truly magnificent. She told me that the heavily beaded dress weighed about 10 pounds. Martha is tiny, so 10 additional pounds is quite a lot!
As the evening wore down, there were no raids, a few feathers of the boas lay on the floor, and the Speakeasy was closed for another year.
Finally, a moment to remember that High Point lost one of its greatest philanthropists of the arts and of High Point last week. David Hayworth’s passion was the arts and his hometown of High Point. He also had a passion for Bichon Frisés (like my Juliette) and always had Happy (most were named Happy) or more recently Honey by his side. His gifts to High Point and the arts both in High Point and North Carolina are immeasurable. His legacy will continue but he will be missed. You have made a difference in so many lives! Rest in peace, David Hayworth.
