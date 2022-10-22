DEAR DR. FOX: My wife and I are exhausting every single resource, looking for information about feline hyperesthesia. We knew nothing of this condition until a few days ago, and now we feel it’s turning our world upside down. We’ve read a couple of your articles about the matter, and hope you’d consider looking at our case.
Louie is our 2 1/2-year-old cat, whom we adopted at 6 weeks old. He had been extremely social and loving his whole life, but the last three months have been very different. We’re worried he has feline hyperesthesia.
In the past few months he’s become extremely jumpy and skittish. He’ll be sleeping and then wake up to immediately and intensely groom his back and tail. His back has been twitching, and we’ve noticed that his skin ripples during these outbursts. The worst parts have been his aggressive attacks — three total, two in the last month.
All symptoms have been heightened in the evening. We have not introduced any new smells into the house that we can think of.
We’re getting desperate for help, as we can barely live our lives. Louie has us scared to even be at the house, as his outbreaks are incredibly aggressive and frightening. At this point we’re desperate for help. — B.T., Prairie Village, Kansas
DEAR B.T.: Who has diagnosed your cat with hyperesthesia? It is a symptom, not a medical condition, with several possible causes, and it can present with or without aggression and excessive grooming and fur-pulling.
B.T. REPLIES: No one has diagnosed Louie with feline hyperesthesia yet. We came up with that possibility after doing a lot of research ourselves. It’s the first thing we’ve come across where he’s displayed nearly every single symptom. We are still trying to get in contact with someone who can help us.
DEAR B.T.: Discuss your cat’s diet with your veterinarian and also look into medication such as gabapentin.
B.T. REPLIES: Louie has been on a consistent diet of Now Fresh cat food for the majority of his life. We now understand this has a very high fat percentage, so our vet prescribed him Hill’s Science Diet w/d, which we have slowly started incorporating over the past couple days. We’ve also been incorporating Welactin (an omega-3 supplement) to his diet, about 100 mg with his morning breakfast.
We now have him on 100 mg of gabapentin in the mornings and another 100 mg in the early evenings. It’s been a great stabilizer, but we’re looking to switch to amitriptyline as a more permanent solution to the problem. Thanks to your good advice, our cat is quickly improving!
DEAR READERS: See below for more information about feline hyperesthesia.
SYNOPSIS OF MAJOR CAUSES OF FELINE HYPERESTHESIA
Feline hyperesthesia, also known as “twitch-skin syndrome” and “psychomotor epilepsy,” is a symptom, not a single disease, of feline discomfort. It is often accompanied by other behaviors such as touch aversion and sometimes aggression or excessive self-grooming. A full veterinary checkup is warranted if these symptoms and behaviors are present.
There are several potential contributing factors, notably: food allergy/intolerance or nutritional deficiency; inflammatory bowel disease; hyperthyroidism; chronic pancreatitis; brain tumor, inflammation or infection, as with toxoplasmosis; painful ears or anal glands; dental problems; fleas and other parasites; neurotoxic anti-flea/tick insecticides, which could also cause mini-seizures; fear or anxiety, whether genetic in nature or due to lack of socialization or PTSD, which can also lead to paw- and tail-sucking.
I have had several cases where cats have developed trichotillomania (fur-pulling) when one family member died or moved out of the home. Other environmental factors include: disturbance by cats outside; sounds from electronic devices; volatile chemicals from room fresheners, floor-cleaners and new carpets; dust and dust mites; volatile fragrances and cedar oil in various cat litters; contact with wool blankets, which can also lead to obsessive chewing and ingestion; and perfumes and scented lotions, notably any containing civet cat musk.
Signs to watch for in your cat: periodic irritability in spayed cats, who may have remnant and active ovarian tissue and therefore come into heat; un-neutered male cats, who may also spray-mark in the home and are frustrated, wanting to get out; boredom and frustration. The latter calls for interactive play, especially in the evening. Ideally, every cat would have a compatible companion cat to interact with, along with scratching posts and window seats — and best of all, an environmentally stimulating outdoor enclosure or “catio.”
Feline veterinary specialist Fern B. Slack, DVM, states, “Diet is always my first question for cats with any symptoms that might be pruritic (itch-related) in nature. After five years of having my patients on evolutionarily appropriate diets, I have been astounded at how much dermatitis and pruritus goes away. This makes sense to me: Bad diet leads to dysbiosis, which leads to IBD, which leads to leaky gut syndrome, which leads to systemic inflammation, which leads to dermatological manifestations.”
In other words, many health issues in cats are more than skin-deep. They are like the canaries in the coal mine, alerting us to conditions in our shared environments that can also impact our own health — an aspect of One Health now being more widely recognized.
