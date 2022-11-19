CREAMER COLUMN.jpg

Doug Creamer ON FAITH

I first met the man who would become my father-in-law in the parking lot of a gas station. I was coming home for a weekend from college, and brought his daughter to him. I was bringing paying riders to help cover my gas bill. He was not a tall man, but I was impressed by the strength of his handshake. Little did he know that four years and countless trips later, I would marry his daughter. My father-in-law, Bob Nordstrom, passed away a few weeks ago.

Bob grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The stories he told me from his youth are fascinating. He met and knew some of the most interesting people you can ever imagine. One time we went over to the Eastern Shore and he showed us his childhood church, school, several places he lived, and his childhood home. His childhood home was dilapidated and falling down. The walls were still in place, and he explained where each room was in the house.

Trending Videos