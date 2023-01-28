WATTS COLUMN.jpg

Tony Watts SPIRITUAL CONNECTION

Perhaps the most widely known of modern defenders of the Christian faith, William Lane Craig, once told his audience in a Q&A salvation was available to those who have never heard of Christ. According to him, the unevangelized could respond favorably to the revelatory lights they have in either nature or conscience and find themselves in right standing with God.

Of course, Craig merely echoed the sentiments of another iconic evangelist who told Robert Shuler in a 1997 interview that those who have never heard of the name of Christ could merely have faith per the light they have. “They may not even know the name of Jesus,” noted the late evangelist , “but they (can) turn to the only light that they have, and I think that they are saved...”

Tony Watts is author of “What in the World is God doing with COVID-19? and can be reached at Tony@link2eternity.com.

