Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Junior theater group wins festival awards
- Faith Calendar
- Democratic attorney general runs for North Carolina governor
- US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time
- Campbell's consolidating snacks division, moving jobs to NJ
- City: Leaf collection progressing
- New community chorus forming
- Arts council to host piano bar karaoke night
Most Popular
Articles
- Principal apologizes for repeating slur
- New community chorus forming
- Davidson County man dies in wreck
- Family issues tribute to slain woman
- City: Leaf collection progressing
- Two accused of stealing taxi
- Area sheriff hospitalized
- Father who killed family had long acting career
- Warren Val Coltrane
- LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan girls win swim meet
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.