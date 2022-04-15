FAITH CALENDAR
EASTER AT GREENWOOD BAPTIST
Celebrate Easter at Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville. Saturday, April 16, Children’s Easter Celebration, 11 a.m.; Sunday, April 17, Sunrise Service & Breakfast, 7 a.m. - Resurrection Sunday, “He is Risen,” 10:30 a.m.
HOLY WEEK AT WESLEY MEMORIAL
Wesley Memorial Church Holy Week Services, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point:
• Holy Saturday - April 16, 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary.
• Easter Sunday - April 17, 7:30 a.m. Sunrise Service in the Columbarium; 7:30 a.m. TV WGHP Fox 8; 8:30 a.m. Traditional in the Chapel; 9:45 a.m. Contemporary in the Fellowship Hall; 11 a.m. Traditional in the Sanctuary.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity will host an all you can eat Breakfast Buffet on April 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children.
EASTER AT HIGH POINT FRIENDS MEETING
Easter happenings at High Point Friends meeting Sunday, April 17: 9 a.m., Silent Contemplative Worship In the Haworth Chapel; 9:30 a.m. fellowship with coffee and doughnuts in Ragan Hall; 10 a.m., programed worship in The Worship Room featuring Kimberly Farlow on violin. Child care provided 9-11 a.m.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE
Solid Rock Baptist Church, 903 E. Kearns St., High Point will have an Easter Sunrise service at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17.
EASTER SUNDAY BREAKFAST
A Second Chance Community Ministry will have outside service at 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Free breakfast served, at 830 W Green Drive, High Point.
EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE
Assistant Pastor Tonya Frost and Lay Leader Glenn Jacobs of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main Street, High Point invites the community to Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. on April 17 followed by breakfast in the fellowship hall. Interim Pastor Mark Klass will share the 10:45 a.m. message and Holy Communion will be observed.
EASTER AT TRINITY BAPTIST
Trinity Baptist Church, N.C. 62, Trinity will host a 7 a.m. Sunrise Service on April 17 under the shelter (bring a chair or sit at the picnic tables). Due to COVID, those who wish can sit in their vehicles to hear the service. Breakfast in the fellowship hall at 8 a.m., Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on April 22 with Nu-Hi-Way of Harmony; on April 29 with By His Blood of Kannapolis; and on May 6 with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
SPRING REVIVAL
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road in Sophia, will host a three-day Spring Revival meeting with Ralph Sexton Jr. on May 1 at 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Services on Monday-Tuesday, May 2-3, begin at 7 p.m. 336-495-4673
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
