GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Aug. 11 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on Aug. 18 with New Journey Bluegrass of Thomasville; and on Sept. 1 with Jane and Friends of Thomasville. On Aug. 21-26 there will be a tent revival, with a different preacher and singing group each night.
YOUTH SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will host the 100 Youth In White Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Also featuring a school supply giveaway. The Rev. Ellis Cofield III will be the guest speaker and also will be the guest speaker for 10 a.m.Sunday morning worship service.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Fairfield Church, 1505 NC Hwy 62 West, High Point, will have a free Community Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 19, from noon to 2 p.m. There will be games, a bounce house, hot dogs and a free raffle for a $100 Wal-Mart gift card.
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
On Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m. First Baptist Church of Trinity, 12504 Trinity Road, will observe the 20th anniversary for Pastor Robin and First Lady Teresa Plummer.
LUNCH FUNDRAISER
Bethel Global Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Serving hamburgers, hot dogs with all the fixin’s, baked beans and potato salad, beverage and dessert for $10 adult, children 7-10 $6 and children: 6 and under $3.
COMMUNITY DAY
Turners Chapel AME Church, 7615 Florence School Drive, High Point, will hold Community Day on Sunday, Sept. 10, immediately following the worship service (approximately 11 a.m.) until 4 p.m. There will be vendors, a bounce house, a DJ, games, free food and more.
CAMPMEETING SERVICES
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Rd, Sophia, will be holding its 12th annual Sophia “Breaking Bread under the Shed” Campmeeting Services on Sept. 11-15, with preaching by Rodney Skipper, and Sept. 18-22, with Evangelist Kenny Greenway. All services will begin at 7 p.m. Supper is served 5:30-6:30 p.m. each night. There will be a special prayer time each night before the service. There is Nightly Children’s Ministry with Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Campmeeting Choir. For more information call 336-495-4673.
FINANCIAL PEACE
In-person class for Dave Ramsey's Financial Peace University will be hosted by Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, starting Wednesday, Aug. 9, and running through Sept. 27, 6:15-7:30 p.m. in Room B-212. Cost is $20. Scholarships available. To register call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
HOMECOMING
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. William Roseman with the church and choir of Harshaw Grove Baptist Church in Randleman. For more information call Cathleen Gyant at 336-431-2942.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays beginning Aug. 15, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., in the church's Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
BLOOD DRIVE
Joy Community Fellowship will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Aug. 29, 2-6:30 p.m. 649 Vista Circle, High Point. For more information or to make an appointment, call 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays beginning Aug. 30, 6-7:30 p.m., in the church's Fireside Room. Join anytime during the 13 weeks. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
BIBLE STUDY
The Rev. Morris Little will be offering the 13-week Bible study, “Experiencing God,” on Sundays at 3 p.m. from Sept. 10 through Dec. 3 at Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62. This study will focus on how to experience God through knowing and doing His will. The cost is $20. Sign ups are open until the first Sunday in August. Call church office at 336-434-1998.
WEDNESDAY SERVICES
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, resumed its WOW (Worship on Wednesday) Services. Services are from noon to 1 p.m. weekly in the Church Fellowship Hall. All are invited to attend.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
