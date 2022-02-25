Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
WORKSHOP FOR PARENTS, CHILDREN
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church presents “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift,” today (Feb. 26) at 8:30 a.m. Workshop focuses on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Learn basic anatomy and conversation starters as well as practice scenarios. Sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch provided. Registration required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk and a $20 donation for each family is suggested.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
A Second Chance Ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 27, at its 10 a.m. service with Pastor Kelvin Sellers. For more information call 336-862-0502.
GREENWOOD HILLS WESLEYAN
District Superintendent Jerry Lumston will bring the 10:45 a.m. Sunday message to Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St. Senior Pastoral Candidate Wes Brown will bring the morning message the next Sunday, on March 6, followed by a potluck luncheon. Everyone is welcome.
GOSPEL ANNIVERSARY
Sister Carolyn Lovely will be celebrating her 57th anniversary at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point, March 6 at 3 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloists and the public are invited to attend. 336-687-5218.
WESLEY MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST
• Wednesdays at Wesley
5:30 p.m.—Vespers—Chapel
5:30 p.m. —Wednesday Night Dinner—Dining Hall
6 p.m. — Children’s Wed. Dinner—Children’s Gathering
6 p.m. — Middle School Midweek Motivation—Underground
6:30 p.m. — Wed. Night Kids Games & Gospel—Children’s Gathering
6:30 p.m. – Women of Wesley Bible Study
6:45 p.m. —Bible Study with Pastor Jeff—Media Center
6:45 p.m. — Men’s Bible Study with Pastor Clark—Conference Rm. #3
• Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner
Tuesday, March 1, 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. in the Dining Hall. Wesley 100 is sponsoring our annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or the day of the event. Tickets: $6 per adult and children under 12 eat free.
• Ash Wednesday, March 2
Services at noon and 6 p.m. will include the imposition of ashes. No Wednesday dinner, Vespers or Bible studies.
• Lenten Music Series
Wednesdays, March 9 – April 13, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m., Sanctuary. Join Wesley Memorial Church for an afternoon of reflection, celebrating the music and sounds of the season of Lent. Free and open to the public.
• Blood Drive
Sunday, March 6, noon to 4 p.m., Dining Hall. Wesley Women is sponsoring the Community Blood Drive. Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or call 1-800-733-2767.
• Children’s Ministries Bible Detectives
Sundays, March 6, 13 and 20 - 4:30 to 6 p.m., Children’s Gathering. Children (ages kindergarten – fifth-grade) are invited for five sessions of Bible Detectives, where they will learn God's Word in exciting new ways. Register at www.WesleyMemorial.org/kids.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on March 4 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; on March 11 with Billy Myers of Lexington; on March 18 with Brian Burchfield of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, who formerly was with Melody Trio and Divine Purpose; on March 25 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; and on April 1 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
