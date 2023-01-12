Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Pinto beans, stewed potatoes, stewed cabbage, cornbread, desserts and drinks.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Jan. 13 with Marshall & McDowell of Mount Airy; on Jan. 20 with Two for Him bluegrass of Randleman; on Jan. 27 with Southern Gospel Express of Thomasville; and on Feb. 3 with Second Chance of Welcome. There will be no singing on Dec. 23 because of the Christmas holiday.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CONFERENCE
The Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity presents “Still Overcoming!” on Monday, Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with the Rev. Sammie Dow of Pleasant Grove “The Grove” Missionary Baptist Church of Marietta, Georgia. There will be a breakfast and oratorical contest beginning at 8 a.m. at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center at High Point University. The cost is $15 per person or $125 per table of 10. Evening worship is at 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, (336) 883-3124.
Archdale United Methodist Church, 11543 N. Main St., Archdale. will host a mental health seminar Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Are you sad or lonely? Do you have panic attacks or worry excessively? Join Tom Barker, licensed mental health counselor with Sanctuary Counseling Group, for a light meal and discussion on how Christian counseling works. All are welcome.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet 7-10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, omelets, hash brown casserole, coffee, orange juice and milk. $10 for adults and $5 for children.
A special performance by bassist Philip Hwang and pianist Sunny Lee will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church, 512 N Main St., High Point.
INTRODUCTION TO THE CENTERING PRAYER
The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 West Farriss Ave., High Point is offering an “Introduction to the Centering Prayer” series. In this seven-session series, participants will learn about and begin cultivating a Centering Prayer practice. The program is designed for participants to attend all seven sessions. Registration fee is $35 & includes a boxed lunch for the first workshop at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Saturday, Feb.11, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a copy of Thomas Keating’s “Open Mind, Open Heart.” Sessions two through seven will be on Thursday evenings, Feb.16 to March 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Miller Common Room. For information and to register, email Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.