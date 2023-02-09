Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
New Hope Community Fellowship will host "Aesthetic: Poetry and Music" by Van-Anthony Hall, featuring African-American spirituals and songs, inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Haki Madhubuti on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., 10445 N Main St., Archdale.
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Community Dinner on Feb. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Menu: meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, desserts and drinks. Hopewell United Methodist Church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Feb. 10 with Terry Budwine of Thomasville; on Feb. 17 with New Journey bluegrass of Thomasville; on Feb. 24 Jane and Friends of Thomasville; on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro; and on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, will host a Valentine's Dinner Saturday, Feb 11, 5-7 p.m. Baked spaghetti, salad, dessert, drink.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point, is offering a series on how to practice centering prayer. Participants will attend all seven sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Subsequent sessions are Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A $35 fee includes a boxed lunch for the first workshop. For information on locations and to register, email Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner for Valentine's Day on Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Donations accepted. There will be a cake auction and also line dancing lessons following the meal. All are welcome.
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
New Hope Community Fellowship, 10445 N. Main St., Archdale will host a Black History Celebration Sunday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. April Rhinehart will be the guest speaker. Everyone is welcome.
True Gospel Baptist Church, 4706 Coltrane St., Trinity, will have a revival February 13-15. Services will start at 7 p.m. Brother Jack Tripp will be preaching.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet, all you can eat, on Feb. 18 from 7 to 10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk, omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults and $5 children.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
