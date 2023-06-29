Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on June 30 with professional musician Michael Reardon of Windermere, Georgia; on July 7 with Southern Gospel Express of High Point; on July 14 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville; on July 21 with professional musician Kathy Guffey of Inman, South Carolina; on July 28 with professional musicians The Dyer Family Gospel of Maysville, Georgia; and on Aug. 4 with professional musician Alan Frink of Concord, New Hampshire.
Assemblies of Christ Church Ministries will host a community flea market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 1 at the church at 301 E. Lexington Ave. in High Point. New items will be for sale by local vendors. Church volunteers will also do intake for the upcoming backpack/school supplies giveaway and holiday family adoptions.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will have a Community Dinner July 7, 5-6:30 p.m. Pork loin, pineapple casserole, cold slaw, drinks and desserts.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet July 15, 7-10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. Adults $10, children $5.
Joy Community Fellowship, 649 Vista Circle, High Point, will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, July 20, 2-6:30 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call the church office at 336-431-5165 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
