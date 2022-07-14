Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
SPRINGFIELD BAPTIST VBS
Springfield Baptist Church at 1322 Baker Road, High Point will hold Vacation Bible School through July 15 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Ages 2-15 are invited to attend.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on July 15 with Southern Gospel Express of Thomasville; on July 22 with Nu-Hi-Way Bluegrass of Advance; on July 29 with Sheltered Quartet of Burlington; on Aug. 5 with New Journey bluegrass of Thomasville; on Aug. 12 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison; on Aug. 19 with the Thomas Family of Thomasville; on Aug. 26 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; and on Sept. 2 with By His Blood of Kannapolis.
FREE GOSPEL CONCERT
A free Community Gospel Concert will be held July 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point. The event will feature Zion Tabernacle of Deliverance, Pastor Leroy Tyson, Jasper Hairston Jr., The Redeemed Sonz, Ike Hairston & Group, Spiritual Lights, The New Faithful Heirs and more. There will also be vendors and food. This event is sponsored by High Point Peacemakers Shekinah Glory Church. For more information call 336-847-3171.
PASTORAL APPRECIATION
A pastoral appreciation celebration honoring Pastor Thomas Marshall and first lady Tina Marshall will be Sunday, July 17, at 4 p.m. at Friendship Holiness Church, 820 Leonard Ave., High Point. Guest speaker will be Bishop Terry L. Young of Morning Star Baptist Church in Burlington. Also featuring praise and worship by Joshua Cooper, special musical guest The Spiritual Ensemble Choir and hosted by Elder Brandon L. Smith.
LEBANON UNITED METHODIST VBS
Vacation Bible School with the theme “God’s Helping Hands” will take place Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lebanon United Methodist Church, 237 Idol St., High Point. There will be lunch, games, worship, crafts and tons of fun.
KIDS MUSIC FEST
Rising first- through rising sixth-graders are invited to attend a daylong music festival hosted by the director of children's music at First United Methodist Church. Hands-on learning, breakout sessions and a special performance for family and friends. No previous experience or knowledge required. Takes place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 (lunch is provided). Performance will be Sunday, Aug. 9, during 11 a.m. worship service.Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/firstnotekids to learn more and to sign up.
DISCIPLESHIP TRAINING
Trinity Baptist Church, N.C. 62, Trinity, is offering a five-week discipleship training Bible study by Max Lucado “You Were Made for This Moment” on Tuesdays through Aug. 9 in the fellowship hall at 6 p.m. Study will be centered around the book of Esther. $10. All are welcome.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series. On July 24, Mark Trammell Quartet; Aug. 28, the Heath Brothers. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
DIVORCE CARE
Divorce Care begins Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive in High Point. Sessions run each Tuesday 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 13 weeks in the church’s Fireside Room. This Biblically-based group is for anyone dealing with divorce or separation. Workbook cost is $15. Visit www.divorcecare.org to register. Email susanbeesonsmith@gmail.com if you have questions.
SUMMER IN NARNIA
Jeff Patterson, senior pastor at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, presents a study of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and “The Magician’s Nephew” by C.S. Lewis. The reading will be minimal and fun. Participants will learn Scripture and Christian theology by following the adventures in the books. Wednesdays through August, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the dining hall. Those interested in attending may call 336-884-2204 or email creddick@wesleymemorial.org.
MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., will be having Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m on Sundays during July and August, and will return to 11 a.m. in September.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
FALL ENROLLMENT OPEN
Fall enrollment is now open for infants through transitional kindergarten classes at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.childenrichment.net for more information or call 336-889-3103.
