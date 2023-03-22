DEAR DR. FOX: While walking with my grandchildren in one of our local parks, they wanted to pet the squirrels. They both asked me why the squirrels always run away because they wanted to be friends with them.
I did not know quite what to tell them, other than that the animals were afraid of them, which made them feel bad. How would you have replied? — B.K., Washington, D.C.
DEAR B.K.: Children may wonder and ask why most wild animals flee when they see us and are obviously fearful. We should be honest and tell them that it is an instinctual reaction because we humans, and our humanlike ancestors before us, have been killing animals or driving them away for close to 3 million years. Children should never be encouraged to try to pet wild animals — or unfamiliar domestic animals — because of the potential risks of injury and disease such as rabies.
Also, explain to children that many wild animals flee because they are prey/food for other animals called predators, such as foxes that kill rabbits and hawks that kill squirrels. This is all part of what is called the balance of nature, as predators are fewer in number than their prey, whose numbers they help regulate. Humans upset this balance because there are too many of us to continue to live as predators.
Many animal species, when taken in by humans soon after being born, will become emotionally attached to us, dependent and trusting. Such trust enabled our ancestors to begin to domesticate them for various purposes, beginning about 10,000 years ago with dogs, sheep, cattle and horses.
All these purposes and our relationships with other animals, including wildlife being “harvested” by hunters, trappers and fishers, need to be examined by all who feel affection and concern for animals. Fortunately, there are individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the care and welfare of animals domesticated and wild, and advocating for their rights, protection and conservation.
Gratitude and loving concern toward all creatures great and small will help us break away from our ancestral past as animal exploiters and killers. This will enable the blossoming of our humanity — of compassion, empathy and respect for all living beings.
To realize that we are all part of the cosmic miracle of life and consciousness puts the significance of our individual existence in the broader dimension of awakening our sense of kinship with all life necessary to transcend self-centeredness and anthropocentrism. Empathic sensitivity and ethical sensibility may then arise spontaneously, reducing the need for moral instruction and law enforcement.
