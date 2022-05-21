Here is the poser for this week: What invaluable organization has the motto, “Great futures start here”? The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point held its signature Stake and Burger fundraiser at the High Point Club recently, and it was filled with good news.
A social hour for the adults was before the dinner. At dinner boys and girls from the five Boys and Girls Clubs (another club coming soon) would be attending and entertaining.
Social hour means mingling for me. There was attorney Tom Terrell, who I always love seeing. I met board member Matt Penley (I had to do a double-take), whose twin brother, Mark, was co-chair of the Oyster Roast. A belated happy birthday to Dr. David Moore, whose Blue Ridge James band provided the music. I quickly saw Catherine Niebauer, who was busy as vice president of resource development, and was able meet President and CEO Floyd Johnson. I chatted with Chuck Foster, who is not sculpting these days but devoting his time to running the family business, American Woodcrafters. Next it was Marc and Mary Powell DeLille, whose son Davis has been making headlines as an outstanding golfer, as has Niebauer’s daughter Emma.
All sorts of surprises awaited as we entered the ballroom for the dinner and program. Justin Thompson and Raven Jefferson served as the hosts of the event. Both attended the Boys and Girls Clubs in their youth. Thompson is the president of Captivate Media, which produced both the campaign video and printed materials for the evening. Raven is the wife of City Councilman Cyrus Jefferson and has just entered the world of real estate.
Raven said of the more than 1,100 youth served, “Our youth not only receive a meal and a snack each day but nourishment of their souls and minds. Our staff and volunteers nudge them to stay on the right path providing support and words of guidance and encouragement, provide them with opportunities and tools that allow them to see possibilities where none might have existed. This organization provides our youth a choice, a choice to see things beyond their neighborhoods.”
Campaign Chair Warren Preston talked about the exciting news of the acquisition of the former Rankin Methodist Church property (almost one city block) to refurbish into the first permanent home of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. Preston spoke of my dear friend George Holbrook, a member of the Boy’s and Girls’ Chairman’s Society, who as a general contractor was there through every step of the way, “He even answered every one of my phone calls,” added Preston.
The $8 million capital campaign has officially launched, part of which will help maintain the property in perpetuity. Over $3 million has already been raised, and it won’t surprise you that High Point’s noted philanthropist David Hayworth is among those leading the way.
Also, very impressive, our Boys and Girls Clubs was the recipient of a seven-figure gift from MacKenzie Scott (formerly married to Amazon’s Jeff Bezos). Only 62 clubs out of more than 800 in the country were recipients of her philanthropy. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point being nationally recognized is truly special!
Tom Schaaf (I love him) described himself as retired but now a full-time “worker bee” as Boys and Girls board chair (and loving it). Schaaf spoke of his youth in Nebraska, being raised by a single mom. He and his brothers got into a lot of trouble when they were in high school: “The last time I got in trouble, two of the guys in the car, one is in the state penitentiary now, you can look him up.” I did, and he is. “Bobby killed my cousin Kevin over drugs, shot him in the back of the head, threw him in the back of the pickup truck and hauled him around. I needed a Boys and Girls Club so bad! When I moved to High Point and finally had the ability to give back, I went looking for an organization that helped young children who needed us most. We don’t even charge a dime anymore. We take care of these children every single day. It takes $1,500 to support a child for an entire year: food, homework, we’re hiring teachers, all the things we do every day after school and all summer.”
Floyd Johnson added: “Many of our kids depend on that snack and hot meal we give them every day, but probably the most important thing we do for them is to give them strong adult role models. Every day our mission changes lives and creates pathways to success, learning and keeps children out of the criminal justice system.”
Brett Carter, associate vice chancellor and dean of students at UNC-Greensboro, stood to present the Student of the Year Award. First, he told of his experience in the Boys and Girls Clubs, growing up in a single-parent home with nine siblings, not knowing where his next meal was coming from, bullied throughout high school, and losing his twin to substance abuse seven years ago. Then he added: “I didn’t expect to see this individual here tonight, David Horney. Any time I can thank David Horney and his family I do because they contributed to my success. David Horney bought me my first suit. David Horney was there throughout my entire college experience. I struggled every day. I would Dumpster-dive in High Point. I struggled with physical and emotional abuse. When I come into this room, I am overwhelmed to see so many people who care about our community. The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point is one organization I want to be in debt to the rest of my life. I will always give to this organization.”
Carter then introduced the 2022 Youth of the Year as Marquette Hoskins. He will be attending Western Carolina University.
Steve Morris was honored for 39 years of service to the Boys and Girls Clubs.
The capital campaign is on! A child is waiting.
