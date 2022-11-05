As I was sitting here in my living room to begin writing this column, the song “Celebration” kept going through my mind. “Yahoo! It’s a celebration!” During the High Point Market I attended a fabulous celebration honoring furniture designers. Thanks to my friend John Conrad, I was invited to the 26th Pinnacle Awards Gala at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. These awards are given by the International Society of Furniture Designers and are the “most prestigious awards in the home furnishings industry.” Conrad will be retiring as executive director this year.

Upon arrival I was happy to see Tom Conley, who was attending his last Furniture Market as president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. This last furniture market has been bittersweet for him, but I imagine he will enjoy spending more time with his wife, Patricia.

Trending Videos