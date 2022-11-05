As I was sitting here in my living room to begin writing this column, the song “Celebration” kept going through my mind. “Yahoo! It’s a celebration!” During the High Point Market I attended a fabulous celebration honoring furniture designers. Thanks to my friend John Conrad, I was invited to the 26th Pinnacle Awards Gala at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Conference Center. These awards are given by the International Society of Furniture Designers and are the “most prestigious awards in the home furnishings industry.” Conrad will be retiring as executive director this year.
Upon arrival I was happy to see Tom Conley, who was attending his last Furniture Market as president and CEO of the High Point Market Authority. This last furniture market has been bittersweet for him, but I imagine he will enjoy spending more time with his wife, Patricia.
I made my way up to the conference center for my Mary Mingle, to taste some of the delicious edibles and sip a little wine. I wasn’t sure who I would spot at this event, but there they were, the “dynamic duo,” as the Rotary Club of High Point’s newsletter, The Spokesman, calls them, Tom Blount and his beloved Carolyn Thomas. Then I was so happy to see Mary Ann Luedtke with her camera in hand taking photographs. Luedtke, a former designer, is the mother of Libby Langdon, who was the keynote speaker for the event.
Soon the guests began to get seated for the evening’s presentations. Both John Conrad and Steve Wilcox, president of ISFD, welcomed the group. Wilcox noted that furniture designers “are relatively small in numbers, but the influence is the opposite. We are creative partners in a more than $200 billion index that is global in its influences.” Wow!
Emcee Bill McLoughlin, editor-in-chief at Furniture Today, introduced the “amazing” Libby Langdon as keynote speaker but not before they took a selfie! She said: “This is extra special for me. I was born and raised here in High Point. So, when I come to Market, I’m not just coming to shop, I’m also coming home. On top of it I get to stay with my mom, and she makes me breakfast!”
Langdon stated that she knew that designing did not change lives like “rocket science,” but it did change lives. Langdon looked back at her own career when she did the makeover television show for FOX. With a U-Haul, a production assistant, and a driver she had 12 hours and $6,000 to make over a room she had never seen before. Her exhibit A pictured a rather dreary room. A lighthouse ceramic was placed on the chrome coffee table. Even with the black leather sectional she surmised the owner may want a coastal theme. There was laughter as Langdon said, “Nothing says coastal decor like a black leather sectional.” The laughter turned to oohs and aahs as she showed the “after” makeover picture. She noted “the fabulous pieces we will see nominated here tonight would not fit that budget. That room took on a whole new ambience. It was amazing!”
Her talk entertained but also pointed out the number of people involved in a product. “It is the frame-makers, the pattern-makers, the wood-finishers, the sewers, the cushion-fillers, the quality-control people, the packaging department even before it can be marketed, and the list goes on. Tonight, we celebrate not just the designers but the manufacturers who support, nurture, and foster the ability to bring these designs to life. It’s great to have a fabulous vision for a design, but if there is no company to help you realize it, it remains just that, a vision.”
The Pinnacle Awards celebrate the visions that have become realities!
The presentation of the awards began. My friends Mark and Julie Phillips (The Phillips Collection), who travel the world to exotic places to bring back pieces for their distinctive collection, and their design team won two Pinnacle Awards.
High Pointers took the biggest Pinnacle Award, the last to be presented for Major Collections. It went to the Otto & Moore Design Team of Dudley Moore and Lenny Chapman. Dudley Moore is now president of the company his father started in 1960. His sister, Carolyn Moore Shaw, is co-owner. Now the third generation have also joined the family business as Dudley’s children, Wil and Liz, continue the designer tradition. Liz is chair of the ISFD Board. Dudley is busy too as he is chair of the Hospice of the Piedmont and immediate past chair of the High Point Market Authority.
Another Pinnacle Award I would like to mention was to a relatively new company, Trevi Fabrics. This company is owned by Steve Yow, son of the Yows who own 1502 Fabrics (what a great place!). He started this company less than two years ago, and the fabric designed by Tana-Bana Studio for Trevi won for Home Textile Print.
Tom Conley asked Dawn Brinson, president of Media Matters, Liz Moore and Steve Wilcox to join emcee McLoughlin and Langdon on stage. Conley then asked John Conrad. Immediately the big screen flashed an image of Conrad, and it was a “wow” moment. Conley descried how Conrad has helped to promote America’s product design, interior design and formed partnerships as executive director of ISFD. He talked of “John’s commitment to excellence in design and nurturing of students in design in the furniture industry. It is only fitting tonight we name the student design award in John’s honor!” There was a standing ovation and applause.
Brinson added: “John always has time to engage with inspiring young designers. ISFD’s student scholarship has grown in prominence under John’s guidance. John created the student Pinnacle Award in 2014 to help prepare students for a career in our industry. Winning one can be the rocket fuel needed to launch an impressive career. John’s imprint on our industry is impressive. The work he has done will impact professionals and students for years to come.”
John Conrad was presented with his own Pinnacle Award. Congratulations, John, and enjoy your retirement!
