HIGH POINT
When reminded that even God rested on the seventh day, the Rev. Roy Green — Bethel Baptist Church’s 99-year-old pastor — manages a chuckle.
“Somebody once asked me, ‘When are you gonna retire?’ ” the affable pastor says after a brief pause. “I said, ‘I ain’t planning on retiring. When God gets through with me, he’ll be through with me.’ ”
And apparently, God’s not through with him just yet.
Even at 99 — “going on 100,” he likes to say — Green continues to lead the small flock at Bethel Baptist, preaching every Sunday morning, presiding over Sunday evening and Wednesday evening services, playing his guitar and singing hymns during worship, visiting the sick and homebound (yes, he still drives), and doing the other assorted tasks that often fall into pastors’ laps. Every Saturday morning, you’ll find him at the church, preparing for the next day’s sermon.
“He does not act 99 years old,” says the church’s pianist, Audra Hill, who has attended Bethel Baptist for about 14 years. “He acts like a man 40 or 50 years younger. Just a few years ago, he rented a cherry picker and got in it and painted the steeple.”
Green’s sole concession to his age might be his reserved parking space in front of the church building, just a few feet away from his office, but it’s not clear whether he actually needs that.
“I’ll tell ya, I don’t feel old,” Green says. “All these years, God’s still taking care of me. I get around good and do what I need to do. My last checkup, the doctor said, ‘You’re just amazing — everything’s looking good. I just can’t figure it.’ I said, ‘I can figure it — it’s not me, it’s God.’ ”
Green, a Moore County native who’s lived in the High Point area more than 75 years, didn’t get into the ministry until he was in his late 30s. Although he was saved as a teenager and remained true to his faith — even during his Navy days, staying on the ship when his fellow sailors went to explore every new city’s bars and “hoochie-coochie joints” — Green says he wrestled with God over the call to preach.
“I just didn’t feel like I had education enough to be a preacher — I just went to the eighth grade,” he explains. “So I kept fighting it and putting it off until I finally gave in.”
According to Green, it was on a Wednesday evening in November that God gave him an ultimatum.
“He told me just as plain as I’m sitting here talking to you, ‘If you don’t announce your calling to preach, you won’t be here by the first of the year,’ ” Green says.
The following Sunday, Green and his late wife, Margaret, were visiting a church during a short trip to the coast. Before the pastor there preached, he told the congregation, “I’ve got to say something first. I just need to tell you, there’s somebody in this church this morning who’s running from God.”
Green smiles and adds, “I knew who he was talking about.”
That night, back at the couple’s home church, Woodlawn Baptist in High Point, Green announced his calling to preach. That was 62 years ago, and he hasn’t looked back since.
Initially, Green preached on the radio, a ministry that lasted 27 years. He says he received countless letters from listeners who were touched by his preaching, but one in particular stands out — a letter from a woman who’d planned to kill herself. She said God told her to turn on the radio, and when she did, she heard “Brother Roy” preaching and asked God to save her.
“She’d have been in hell if she hadn’t heard my radio ministry,” Green says. “It’s just amazing how God works.”
After applying for pastor positions at numerous churches, Green finally became the pastor of Bethel Baptist some 34 years ago, and he’s been there ever since, still taking the same salary as when he started.
“I don’t care if you don’t pay me anything,” Green remembers telling church officials at the time. “If you want me to be your pastor, I’ll be here.”
The congregation at Bethel Baptist cottons to Green’s friendly, down-home personality and his Southern gospel-flavored, hellfire-and-brimstone style of preaching, and he doesn’t care if he steps on anyone’s toes.
“I don’t mind screaming it out,” Green says. “No sirree, let it out. If it hurts their feelings, praise God for it.”
Green preaches only from the King James Version of the Bible. He says he once bought a different version, but when he read in it that Jesus was born to “a young lady” rather than a virgin, he threw it away.
Despite his age, Green insists he’s doing the same things he did decades ago without any struggles. He also says preaching from the pulpit — where he’s been known to do a lot of pacing as he speaks — rejuvenates him.
And as for retiring? Green chuckles again.
“I want you to show me in this Bible where God says a preacher is ever gonna retire when he gets through with them,” Green says. “There ain’t nothing in there about retiring.”
