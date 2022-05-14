I have long admired Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks (You may have also seen him on TV’s “Shark Tank”) and so excited he was the 2022 HPU commencement speaker. In essence one act of kindness toward his father led Lubetzky to lead a life filled with gratitude and kindness. The kindness was a half-rotten potato! Yes, because of a half-rotten potato, Lubetzky’s passion became bringing people together, especially Israel and Palestine, while building a philosophic entrepreneurship to make the world a kinder place.
The rotten potato? Lubetzky’s father, Roman, was 9 years old and near death in a Nazi concentration camp. He was leaning against a fence when a Nazi soldier walked by and threw him a half-rotten potato. The soldier could have been shot for this act of kindness, which Roman credited with saving his father’s life, exemplifying that “In the midst of that darkness, you can bring light.” Lubetzky has also started several altruistic organizations.
His arrival at HPU was surrounded by a whirlwind of activity. I was excited for the opportunity to sit in to watch the filming of HPU President Nido Qubein’s popular PBS series, “Side by Side with Nido Qubein,” as Lubetzky would be his guest. I knew the story of Lubetzky’s family surviving the concentration camps, and I read his New York Times best-selling book, “Do the KIND Thing.”
Cameras for student television were set up in the gallery at the Hayworth Fine Arts Center. I met three impressive students of the Business Plan Competition who will make presentations at Carnegie Hall next month. Ivana Korankyi from Jamestown won for her product, Flasky Labware, which is intended to save lab researchers and drug companies a substantial amount of money. Jordan Rubin and Addison Antico from Massachusetts created an all-in-one baby formula feeding bottle that is in the process of being patented.
Lubetzky arrived, smiling, held out his hand and introduced himself (as if I had any question) and handed me a KIND bar. (Should I keep it as a memento?) The cameras were ready for the student television station as Lubetzky easily conversed with the three entrepreneurs.
The stage in the Pauline Theatre was set for the PBS Series. “All quiet on the set” was announced as filming was about to begin. Qubein began his introduction: “He learned about the importance of kindness and humor from his father, a Holocaust survivor. Those traits became synonymous with who he is as a leader. You may know him as the creator of the fastest-growing snack company in the nation. That is just part of who Daniel Lubetzky is today.” Qubein asked, “Why did you call it KIND?” Lubetzky answered, “I called it KIND in honor of my father. He was my best friend and mentor. He was a Holocaust survivor, and despite what he went through, with all the darkness he witnessed, he was a very kind person who was very kind to everybody. He passed away the year KIND was launched. I miss him but try to emulate him.” That is the beginning. You’ll have to tune in to PBS for the rest.
It had been a busy day for Lubetzky, who also squeezed in a visit to his High Point business, Creative Snacks, a subsidiary of KIND. The evening was equally eventful, with a reception for patrons, many of them parents and graduating students. At the reception Qubein took a KIND bar from his pocket, held it up and said, “This is one of my favorite snacks (he’s not kidding).”
Qubein introduced Lubetzky as a distinguished American, an immigrant just like himself and a son of a Holocaust survivor. Lubetzky said: “I have known Dr. Qubein for several years now and knew he had done something very special at HPU, but it is very different to witness. It is amazing. Dr. Qubein is truly an example of how one individual can make a tremendous impact on society.”
Lubetzky asked the students attending the reception to figure out their passion: “If you figure that out, you figure what gives you meaning. It is one thing to make a lot of money or pursue fame, but it’s another thing to be on a journey of meaning because you are pursuing what you love. That journey is your success.”
When dawn broke on graduation morn, 14,000 filled the lawn at Roberts Hall to celebrate almost 1,400 graduates. What a glorious day as the processional began.
On stage, a first in Qubein’s 18-year tenure occurred: A commencement speaker was awarded an honorary doctorate of entrepreneurship.
Dalton Lucas, the senior class president, shared words of wisdom with his fellow graduates as he reflected on the past four years at HPU: “Not only did we receive an extraordinary education, but we were mentored by and learned from faculty and staff who cared for not only our futures but our overall well-being.”
Lubetzky encouraged students to practice kindness daily because “good habits can cause a massive ripple effect of positive transformation.”
“If we join forces to treat each other with compassion, courage, and curiosity, always working hard to unlock the truth of this human experiment we call life, think of what an amazing world we’re going to create,” Lubetzky said. “You know why you should be enormously energized today? Because the stakes are so high, and you have the power to make a huge difference. We must all join forces in shifting our culture back to what makes our country so great. To reknit the social fabric of kindness that underlines our nation’s greatest achievements. Your generation will lead it. We will all be with you every step of the way. It starts today as all of you graduate. It starts with every one of you. It starts with all of us. Class of 2022, let’s go and steer this ship.”
After the diplomas were awarded, Marc Foster sang “America the Beautiful” as Clark the eagle spread his wings and flew over the graduating class.
Congratulations, graduates! Go out into the world, soar like an eagle, spread kindness. You will change the world!
