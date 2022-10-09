Autumn has always been a special time for me. Growing up on a small Randolph County farm in North Carolina, the term ‘fall harvest’ had delicious meanings. It was a busy but fulfilling time when crops of various types were giving their payoff. Delicious food crops, such as crowder peas, white potatoes, molasses, honey, pumpkins, apples, persimmons and winter squash were harvested or collected for the dinner table and winter storage. The work pace was more relaxed and calming as well as rewarding.

Wintertime would not be complete at mealtime for me without sweetpotatoes. These sweet roots thrive in hot, dry southern summers. After growing for over 100 days, sweetpotatoes are harvested in October or at the first frost; sweetpotatoes, properly cured, can be stored for months for year-round eating. The process I remember on our small farm was labor intensive but not stressful. My dad would use a turning plow on each row of potatoes to turn them out to the top of the ground. My brother and I would scramble along the row and scrape them out of the soil with a four-tined long handled potato digger. We would put them in bushel baskets for curing for 7-10 days at 80-85°F in a tobacco barn or near a wood stove. Curing helps convert potato starch into sugars for sweetness and also helps heal any nicks or scratches on the potato skin to ensure storage. Storage is best for months at 58ºF in a dark place.

