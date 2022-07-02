North Carolina, with its coast to mountains spread of beautiful and varied types of vistas, forests, beaches and soils, is blessed with not only natural visual beautyscapes, but varied climates and soils which allow us to grow a huge variety of crops. One class of that crop range is fruits, many of which are grown in our own yards or on nearby farms. Surprisingly, to most folks all this variety ends up being beneficial to growing a huge range of field and row crops, which means that the biggest industry in our state is AGRICULTURE! The latest data from 2019 showed income for the state at $90 billion for crop and animal food production. For fruit and nut crops, North Carolina ranks in the top 10 states for production of peaches, apples and pecans, according to Dr. Gina Fernandez, NCSU Specialist for Small Fruit Production and Education.
We are blessed with a seemingly almost endless succession of delicious and nutritious fruits which can be grown in our state. Ten of the most popular fruits today are listed in their approximate market availability from early spring to late autumn: strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, figs, cantaloupe, peaches, watermelon, kiwifruit, apples and pumpkins. Of course, there are additional minor, locally grown and sold crops like persimmons, muscadines, scuppernongs, pawpaws, elderberry, mulberries and raspberries.
Last week at our house I picked one of our favorites which we grow — figs; the biblical fig tree of the Mediterranean area. It is truly my gourmet delight eaten raw or made into fig preserves. I devour the preserves on buttered toast or spread on top of cream cheese on wheat crackers or flatbread. Yumm. Of course, the fresh figs are loaded with sweet juice and nutritional minerals and natural sugars. In the winter, I love dried figs, along with their nearby Mediterranean neighbors, dates.
If you want to grow your own in our area the Brown Turkey fig grows the best. We grew and sold hundreds of plants at our nursery for 17 years and they love our climate. They often bear two crops of figs per year in late June and August-September. Cover the trees with bird netting if the birds start eating them. They are self-fertile and flowers are not evident since they are inside the fruit. Another plus is that deer don’t like them.
There are also a number of native fruits that can be cultivated as well. The list includes persimmons, muscadines, scuppernongs, pawpaws, elderberry, mulberries and blackberries.
Another crop we grow at our house is the native Pawpaw bush or tree. Pawpaw trees provided a major part of the Native American diet and sustenance for the Lewis and Clark Expedition during our country’s westward expansion past Missouri. The nutritious fruits are greenish yellow, 3-6 inches long and high in protein, vitamins and minerals. It is naturally disease and pest resistant. The fruit flavor resembles a vanilla and banana custard. They bloomed nicely this spring, but the flowers were then killed by a freeze. Last year the crop was prolific.
This week I picked our first blueberries from our landscape. They are highly nutritious and delicious. This morning I ate them by the handful, intermingled with toasted almonds.
North Carolina is the sixth-largest producer of blueberries in the nation. About 8,000 acres of blueberries are grown in the state. In 2021, blueberry production was valued at $54.7 million. Most of the blueberries grown in the state are sold to retail stores. When buying blueberries, the NCDACS encourages consumers to look for “North Carolina” on the label. The state agriculture department also offers an online directory of you-pick blueberry farms at www.ncfarmfresh.com. Blueberry lovers also can celebrate the season during the annual N.C. Blueberry Festival in Burgaw every year in June (it was the 17th and 18th this year). The weekend features blueberry cooking contests, a bike ride, barbecue cook-off, scholarship pageant and more. Details are available at www.ncblueberryfestival.com
I have always wanted some elderberry plants so I could try to make some elderberry fritters, which I am told are delicious. So this year I bought two different varieties of small plants which are fast growing to transplant to my landscape. Next year I expect some delicious berries. Elderberry, which grows wild beside our sunny creek banks and low wet areas, provides delicious “Elderberry Fritters” from June clusters of elderberry flowers and the berries make great pie, jelly, syrup, or wine. These 5-7-foot-tall perennial shrubs give huge clusters of white flowers and have no pests that I know of, other than birds who love them.
On July 1, Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax just off I-40 hosted its Peach Day, followed by Watermelon Day on July 22, featuring lots of these fruits and festivities.
Americans are rediscovering fruits like elderberries, figs and pawpaws that have been known for thousands of years, but have drifted out of our culture as we have urbanized our living styles. If you plan to grow fruits for your own harvest, carefully select fruits you will eat and that are relatively pest free to minimize your plant care.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
