I have come to believe that the essential components of a healthy, giving and equitable community always come down to three factors; the quality of our mercy, our ability to empathize with those who struggle and our willingness to personally invest ourselves in becoming part of the solution. High Point has historically been blessed with men and women who have embraced this servant leader mindset, and it is this intangible quality of social and spiritual responsibility that made me want to make this town my home. Many years ago I met a remarkable man who has become a dear friend who has always epitomized this “brother’s keeper” mentality through his commitment to caring for others, especially children, and this is his story.
I first met Jordan Washburn when I was a student/athlete at High Point College and coaching his twin boys on my club soccer team during my off-season. That particular year I had two sets of twins on the team and I used to tease him that his boys were the two best-looking young guys in town. Coaching twins can be challenging, especially when you have two sets who look amazingly similar and enjoy trading jerseys back and forth just to keep you on your toes. Jordan was/is a charismatic, generous and humble guy who loved to pitch in and help a young coach and the team with his generosity, leadership and a wonderful sense of humor. I later learned I wasn’t the only recipient of this man’s kindness. Jordan seemed to genuinely love people and was always willing to step in and make a difference, whether it was advocating, fundraising or simply rallying others to a good cause. I realized, even at my tender age, that this was the kind of person I wanted to be, so I watched and learned from this man who worked hard and successfully in the paper industry to support his family, but ultimately found his true significance through investing in the lives of others.
