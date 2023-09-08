While out for my walk recently, I reflected on how thankful I am for my neighbors and the peaceful community we live in. Everyone waves. I like seeing people’s flowers and landscaping as I walk. I have stopped to enjoy and appreciate the beauty of my neighbor’s flowers or blooming shrubs on more than one occasion. I also appreciate the shade that trees provide, especially on warm summer days.

The calendar turned to September, and I was enjoying a few cooler days after the hurricane pulled away last week. I heard someone mention that Labor Day signaled the arrival of fall, but I chuckled because that person doesn’t realize that we have many false starts to fall around here. After those couple of cooler days last week we are right back into the mid 90s this week. Fall is still down the road!