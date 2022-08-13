OK, I left off part of the headline; it should say, effortless gardening is not easy. But with the right tools and modern inventions that are time-saving, it can be “easier.” As wise folks have always said, “anything worth doing takes effort.”
A recently published National Gardening Association survey results show that 55% of American households think gardening is worth doing. In fact, the average household spends over $500 per year on gardening products, creating an annual $48 billion industry in our country. It also seems that the COVID pandemic increased gardening activity with over 18 million new gardeners last year, and most of them were 18-34 years of age (millennials). This is attributed to most folks having more free time and money during the pandemic lockdowns. Most of us like to know where our food comes from and to trust how it was grown. What better way of knowing this than to grow your own?
Every year there are more gardening tools and product inventions to make gardening easier. For those millennials and anyone else who has limited gardening space or poor soil, there are many good containers now designed to grow delicious foods.
The GardenSoxx is marketed as “… a mesh containment system that is like containers to grow plants in, but can be used anywhere. Use your own compost, customer soil mix, or purchase a quality product to fill the empty mesh material using the EZ Filler kits which come with irrigation and fittings in one simple pack. One 4×4 kit will produce on average 75-100 lbs. of fresh organic, nutrient-dense food using less fertilizer, water, while nearly eliminating rototilling and weeding!”
If you want to grow some herbs or veggies on a deck, terrace, or balcony in limited space, look at Crescent Containers (crescentcontainer.com) self-watering containers of multiple sizes to make gardening life easier. With the two-walled self-watering containers, some hold enough water for you to go on a vacation for up to six weeks and your crop will be thirst-free.
In the past, I have extensively used soaker hoses or drip systems around some of my plants to keep them watered nicely during dry periods or even to get shrubs and trees established. There are several brands of such systems available, and they are simple for a homeowner to install, generally requiring sturdy scissors or pruners to snip the hoses to the needed length and snap fittings into place. Last year I bought a new water timer so I wouldn’t have to watch the clock to turn off the water. It hooks up to the faucet and the water hose and automatically can be set for hours and days of watering. There are many brands to choose from. Most systems are sold as kits as well under names like “Raindrip” and “Garden Row Snip-n-Drip Soaker System,” but they are customizable as well.
The study also showed that the average garden yields about $600 of food in a year — meaning you get more than your money back, plus it can be fresh from your own backyard or patio. The most gardening is done by the 35-44 age group with the top five veggies grown as: 86% tomatoes, 47% cucumbers, 46% sweet peppers, 39% beans and 34% carrots. Additionally, if you have children or grandchildren, you can include them in the gardening process, and research shows they generally are more likely to eat more veggies. So even though gardening does require some work, it can be made easier, more profitable and provide a healthy effect of more vegetable consumption for adults and children.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.