OK, I left off part of the headline; it should say, effortless gardening is not easy. But with the right tools and modern inventions that are time-saving, it can be “easier.” As wise folks have always said, “anything worth doing takes effort.”

A recently published National Gardening Association survey results show that 55% of American households think gardening is worth doing. In fact, the average household spends over $500 per year on gardening products, creating an annual $48 billion industry in our country. It also seems that the COVID pandemic increased gardening activity with over 18 million new gardeners last year, and most of them were 18-34 years of age (millennials). This is attributed to most folks having more free time and money during the pandemic lockdowns. Most of us like to know where our food comes from and to trust how it was grown. What better way of knowing this than to grow your own?

