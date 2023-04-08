BLOSSER COLUMN.jpg

Joe Blosser

I’m getting to the age where I can’t skip over the obituaries. It seems like just a few years ago that my mom would tell me about someone who had passed away, and I rarely knew who she was talking about. But now … now I know, like really know, the people in the obituaries.

Personally, I’ve got good friends fighting cancer and other diseases, and not always winning. Our city has lost some giants in the last year, even in the last week. And nationally, because of COVID, guns, cars and other illnesses, the average life expectancy dropped for a second year in a row. It’s now only 76 years old. The days when 76 seemed old are long past. I know too many folks in their mid-70s who are active, playing pickleball, and making a difference in our world.

