I’m getting to the age where I can’t skip over the obituaries. It seems like just a few years ago that my mom would tell me about someone who had passed away, and I rarely knew who she was talking about. But now … now I know, like really know, the people in the obituaries.
Personally, I’ve got good friends fighting cancer and other diseases, and not always winning. Our city has lost some giants in the last year, even in the last week. And nationally, because of COVID, guns, cars and other illnesses, the average life expectancy dropped for a second year in a row. It’s now only 76 years old. The days when 76 seemed old are long past. I know too many folks in their mid-70s who are active, playing pickleball, and making a difference in our world.
On this Easter weekend, I’m listening harder for the Good News of Resurrection than I ever have before. What does it mean to be a people who do not believe that death is the end of the story? What does it mean to believe that new life comes from death?
One of my favorite quotes comes from Anne Lamott, who describes Christians as “Easter people, living in a Good Friday world.” We are a people who have seen the other side — who know the cross isn’t the end.
This knowledge, this belief in resurrection, should change how we love our neighbors and the world.
For starters, it should push us to live for the kingdom to come, not the kingdom that’s here. We live in a world driven by quarterly reports and short-term incentives, but Christians should be living for a much longer time horizon. We should be living for the good of the world that exists long after our death. We should be planting seeds that won’t come to harvest till long after we’re gone. Because the story doesn’t end with our death.
But death does matter. And the world we live in today matters. The Christian temptation is to skip straight to the Resurrection, to ignore the pain and death of the world around us. That, however, would be a big mistake.
Jesus knew the bigger picture, knew how the story ended, but he still devoted himself to the people in front of him. He made time to heal, to explain himself to people who were confused, to dine with strangers, and to pray.
There’s a holiness in opening our hearts to the pain of the present. A holiness in the presence of death.
Years ago, I served as a chaplain at a hospital for women and children in Honolulu. The primary reason I got called was because a child had died. Almost every day, and sometimes multiple times a day, I would sit with a family in grief. I’d hold their deceased child, often a stillborn infant, and we’d pray. We’d talk about the life they’d dreamed for the child. We’d grieve for a future that will never be. There was always holiness in the room.
My heart breaks for parents in Nashville who are grieving their children. I pray they feel God’s holiness with them. We cannot skip over death. It breaks our hearts, rips the temple curtains from top to bottom, and splits open the earth.
But Jesus’ death shows us that it is this brokenness that allows holiness to spill out of the temple and into the world. Death breaks the hold of finitude on our lives. It lets us see that we are part of an eternal story. We are striving for justice in a world we will never know.
Resurrection doesn’t erase death. It doesn’t undo grief. It reminds us of death’s deeper meaning. We live not just for today, but for all the todays to come.
One day it will be my name people read in the obituaries, my name uttered by mothers to children who don’t remember me. Resurrection challenges us to live a life that makes all their lives better — whether they remember who we are or not.
The Rev. Joe Blosser is the chief impact officer of The Earl and Kathryn Congdon Family Foundation. He can be reached at joe@congdonfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.