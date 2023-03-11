They searched far and wide. It took two years and more than 200 applications. Many were impressive, yet perhaps not the crème de la crème or, as it is said at High Point University, someone “extraordinary” they were searching for until finally an unexpected email arrived. It said merely, “Is the position for Chief of High Point University Campus Police still open?” The credentials were read, and the answer was an astounding, “Yes!”
Many High Pointers probably remember Debra Duncan, who started her incredible law enforcement career in High Point in 1980, hired by Chief John Faircloth, now a North Carolina state representative. An FBI Academy graduate (she met her husband, John, there), she paved the way by becoming the first female captain in the High Point Police Department’s history and served as Crimestoppers coordinator, media liaison, an undercover officer, and liaison to HPU, which led her to Virginia Tech as chief of their campus police. That was just the beginning. From there she served as chief of police for the city of Monroe.
Aha! That is not all. Next, she enrolled in law school, graduated and is the member of bar associations in both North Carolina and Arizona. After her tenure as chief in Monroe, they held her in such esteem she was elected to the city council and was chosen to be mayor pro tem when another opportunity came knocking. Johnson C. Smith University recruited her to be interim police chief for a few months. She was there five years before Smith College in Massachusetts beckoned her expertise. Finally, she saw that listing for HPU and sent that fortuitous email proving Thomas Wolfe wrong. You can go home again! Debra Duncan came home to High Point, to High Point University.
To mark this momentous occasion, there was an inaugural ceremonial swearing-in for the chief and her newly designated police force in the conference room at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
There was quite an array of Duncan’s friends, law enforcement personnel and dignitaries. One of note was Faircoth. Yes, I will name some others. Bobby Kilgore, former mayor of Monroe, and his wife attended. High Point Chief Travis Stroud, whom Debra knew as a rookie, was there. Capt. Matt Truitt sang the National Anthem. (Matt, my doggies say “hi.”) Kim Heffney, now retired, who was the lead SBI investigator in Michael Jordan’s father’s murder, attended. Duncan and Heffney were appointed by the governor to serve on the N.C. Private Protective Services Board.
Barry Kitley, who has risen skyward and is now senior vice president for university operations, welcomed everyone. Kitley cited that 91% of institutions of higher learning with 2,600 or more students have a campus police force. He noted the growth trajectory of HPU since 2005, from 1,200 students to 6,000, three academic schools to 13, 93 campus acres to over 500. He also impressively described the additional buildings. He pointedly described the wonderful relationship that HPU has with local law enforcement agencies, and those relationships will continue.
HPU President Nido Qubein spoke: “We’re proud of our city. We’re proud of what’s going on in this city. We’re proud of the people who reside in the city. We’re proud of the people who serve this city, and we believe our future is very promising. Day after day I think about police officers endanger their lives and yet stand firmly believing that they have a service to deliver. On this campus we have tremendous appreciation for the men and women who serve. We are realists. We know that every year we have 6,000 students who come from 6,000 different homes from every state of the union and 50 countries around the world. We do not allow or forgive misbehavior that is unlawful. We respect our community.”
Qubein introduced District Attorney Avery Crump, who swore in Duncan as the first chief of the HPU Campus Police.
Duncan spoke before introducing her officers: “Thank you, Chief Stroud, for your support and partnering with us in establishing our police department. We will continue our partnership as it takes all of us to keep our city and our campus safe.” She thanked her family who attended, “my loving husband, John; my daughter, Ashley; son-in-law, Logan; and retired High Point Police Assistant Chief Jerry Streetman, who we consider part of the family.”
She also paid tribute to the security officers of HPU who “do a fantastic job every day keeping us safe. We as police officers can’t do what we do without them. Our security team is here 24/7.” She thanked Derek Stafford, who was the interim security director during the transition period.
Then she asked Stafford to stand and said, “I’ve known Derrick for 40 years, and this is the first time I’ve seen him in a suit!” Everyone laughed, including Stafford.
She recalled the first time she heard Qubein speak. It was in 1985, the year she was named Officer of the Year. She remembered his message, “You can accomplish anything with hard work.” “His speech was inspirational and words that I have lived by. My favorite Dr. Qubein quote is ‘change brings opportunity.’ I’ve had a lot of change in my career and a lot of great opportunities. I am honored to be back in High Point, working for High Point University and the amazing Dr. Qubein. This is home.” She then presented Qubein with the first official police officer badge.
She continued to describe her mission, “to hire officers who subscribe to the community policing philosophy, who will build relationships within the community. Students are leaving home for the first time, and oftentimes they leave their good judgment at home, but keeping them safe is our top priority. We have hired the cream of the crop.”
Yes, Debra Duncan, starting with you! And yes, Thomas Wolfe, you can go home again, to High Point.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.