They searched far and wide. It took two years and more than 200 applications. Many were impressive, yet perhaps not the crème de la crème or, as it is said at High Point University, someone “extraordinary” they were searching for until finally an unexpected email arrived. It said merely, “Is the position for Chief of High Point University Campus Police still open?” The credentials were read, and the answer was an astounding, “Yes!”

Many High Pointers probably remember Debra Duncan, who started her incredible law enforcement career in High Point in 1980, hired by Chief John Faircloth, now a North Carolina state representative. An FBI Academy graduate (she met her husband, John, there), she paved the way by becoming the first female captain in the High Point Police Department’s history and served as Crimestoppers coordinator, media liaison, an undercover officer, and liaison to HPU, which led her to Virginia Tech as chief of their campus police. That was just the beginning. From there she served as chief of police for the city of Monroe.

