In the middle of a hot summer, a long, slow drizzle of rain can be comforting as well as beneficial to our crops and landscape. On the other hand, a daylong drizzle on a 33-degree winter day is not welcome by most of us. A drizzle of hot maple syrup on a stack of pancakes can taste really good. On the other hand, doctors tell us too much of a syrup drizzle might be bad for our blood sugar content.

One drizzle that I have found to be widely accepted as good for us is a drizzle of a fruit of a tree documented in history and the Bible for at least 5,000 years. Did you guess it is the olive tree?

