The leaves are beginning to fall, school has started, football has kicked-off and baseball is winding down with the High Point Rockers vying for a wild card spot in the playoffs. Fall is my favorite time of year because it is the special time between summer and winter. Before long there will be a crispness in the morning air. It is that magical time of not having to run either an air conditioner or a heater
Fall is also the time of year when we finalize our preparations for the upcoming winter. This year, with all that is going on in agriculture and the world, it will be important to be wise like the ant and store what food you can for the winter months. We are hearing reports about food shortages caused by drought, extreme heat, rising production costs, supply chain issues and global unrest all impacting the global food supply. Western farmers are talking about farming struggles that will lead to shortages of things that we have always taken for granted like pasta, canned tomatoes and pizza sauce.
According to the United Nations, parts of the world will be facing not only severe food shortages but famine. Some are now predicting that one of the world’s most important food staples, rice, will face shortages. While there will not be famine in the United States, we will continue to see food shortages in grocery stores. Food pantries will continue to struggle having enough food to meet the growing need. Many of our neighbors will face hardships that have not been faced in our lifetime.
Once I had the nickname Rain Cloud because I was usually the bearer of bad news to the manufacturing managers. Fortunately, I have abided by a philosophy I learned from a law professor in college. If you are going to have a train wreck, plan for it. Train wrecks only happen because of a human error, equipment malfunction or an act of God. All three apply to where we find ourselves today in dealing with food supply challenges. If we know we are going to have a train wreck, we need to be planning to diminish the impact.
Advocacy is a long-term solution to issues beyond the control of the boots on the ground. One of the most important things that we can do is to advocate for policies that are more supportive of small farmers, including our urban farmers. Another policy issue is a greater emphasis on creating a regional and local agricultural system that supports the local community. Today, most produce grown in the nation is produced in California.
This winter there should be a greater emphasis on looking after our most vulnerable neighbors, specifically our seniors. Most seniors will never tell you they have a need, but if you sense a neighbor needs food, bring them a casserole or drop-off some groceries. A good casserole on occasion can make all the difference in the life of a neighbor. My experience is that many seniors often live in nice homes, but they are house rich and everything else poor.
Support local food programs with either food or cash donations. Every agency that I work with is seeing a dramatic increase in need while their donations are down. The United Way of Greater High Point is conducting its CANpaign food drive. The food gathered will go to a variety of food pantries and make a difference to our community.
Finally, become a volunteer with a church or nonprofit agency and see for yourself the need. Your heart will be moved. Food for Thought.
Carl W. Vierling is the executive director of the Greater High Point Food Alliance. Reach him at carl.vierling@ghpfa.org
