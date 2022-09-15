The leaves are beginning to fall, school has started, football has kicked-off and baseball is winding down with the High Point Rockers vying for a wild card spot in the playoffs. Fall is my favorite time of year because it is the special time between summer and winter. Before long there will be a crispness in the morning air. It is that magical time of not having to run either an air conditioner or a heater

Fall is also the time of year when we finalize our preparations for the upcoming winter. This year, with all that is going on in agriculture and the world, it will be important to be wise like the ant and store what food you can for the winter months. We are hearing reports about food shortages caused by drought, extreme heat, rising production costs, supply chain issues and global unrest all impacting the global food supply. Western farmers are talking about farming struggles that will lead to shortages of things that we have always taken for granted like pasta, canned tomatoes and pizza sauce.

