DEAR DR. FOX: I have a 4-year-old terrier mix. There are two situations I am concerned about.
1. He eats irregularly. He’ll eat in the morning but not in the evening, or vice versa on other days. He hasn’t lost weight, though. I feed him Science Diet food. I have no other problems with him; he is energetic and very loving.
2. I am stressed out because I am going on a cruise soon, and I need to board him for four nights at a dog facility. I have heard many good things about this facility and the care given there, so I booked a small room for him, equipped with a TV. My great concern is that he will not adjust or eat while I am gone.
I am planning on taking him to the facility for dog-sitting for a few afternoons, and possibly a few full days, to become acquainted with the facility and staff. Am I being too obsessed with leaving him? What are your thoughts? — K.U., via email
DEAR K.U.: As to your first concern: Some (adult) dogs do like a one-per-day meal schedule. Be sure he is getting adequate nutrition, since many manufactured dog foods are inadequate and full of additives and preservatives. You might want to consider transitioning your dog to Earth Animal’s Wisdom food, chicken or turkey flavor, which is a slow-cooked, nutrient-retaining kibble. I add a little hot water and let it soak for a while, and my dog relishes it. I add a little grated carrot or crushed blueberries mixed in cottage cheese and a few drops of Nordic Naturals cod liver oil, or on alternate days, a couple of canned sardines.
Sticking to the same feeding routine is important for both dogs and cats. Checking body weight every few weeks is important to gauge if you need to feed more or less.
As for your vacation concerns, some dogs do unfortunately suffer from separation anxiety and refuse to eat. If you cannot get an in-home dog-sitter, try this measure: Have your dog spend two nights at the boarding facility, making sure he gets his usual food, then pick him up and bring him home. This way, he may learn that next time he is left there, it will not be forever. While he is at the facility, leave him a T-shirt you have worn for a couple of days so that the scent can comfort him.
Alternatively, follow the plan you have suggested and then do an overnight stay. I recall, in my veterinary student days, seeing a black Labrador who refused to eat when his owners left him at the vet’s boarding facility in a small kennel. He went into rapid decline after a couple of days, but picked up and regained his appetite when I took him for walks and napped with him every afternoon! That was my first lesson in recognizing emotional distress and separation anxiety, and the benefits of understanding animal behavior. Tender, loving attention is an integral aspect of good veterinary care.
DOGS’ SOCIAL LIVES AND DISEASE RISKS
Whether it’s the dog park, doggie day care, boarding, competitions or training classes, mingling dogs with varied or unknown health histories can present health problems for dogs as well as for their owners. The AVMA has gathered resources on disease risks and safety tips for pets and people during these important social interactions. View AVMA’s resources on dogs’ social lives and disease risks at: avma.org/resources-tools/pet-owners/dogs-social-lives-and-disease-risks.
