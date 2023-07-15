DEAR DR. FOX: I am beside myself. My Lab turned 2 in June — a gorgeous dog who loves obedience and agility and swims like a fish. All of a sudden, he has developed aggression that I’m convinced is a type of seizure. These episodes come out of the blue: I can see a shift in his demeanor, and his eyes look wild. He acts like he is going to get beaten.
He had a brain scan, and we are waiting for the results. I have stopped giving him his Simparica Trio and have ordered the necessary meds that you have suggested in the past for detoxing. (It doesn’t help that my husband, a Vietnam vet who was exposed to Agent Orange, now has Parkinson’s, which has added a tremendous amount of stress to our household.)
Is there anything else I can do? I want my dog to be happy and healthy. We did have plans for him to be a therapy dog, and I did a lot of training with him. — J.M., Hawthorne, New Jersey
DEAR J.M.: I sympathize deeply with your situation, as both your husband and your dog are experiencing the harmful consequences of exposure to dangerous chemicals.
Your dog’s symptoms — fear and seizurelike behaviors — are often reported in dogs as adverse reactions to these widely marketed pesticides, which I find utterly unethical. Some dogs may have frequent seizures, while others become aggressive. There are botanical insect repellants available, such as those from Alzoo and Earth Animal, that are highly effective and harmless to dogs — and us!
There is a remote possibility, considering your dog’s age, of thyroid dysfunction. My friend and veterinary colleague W. Jean Dodds writes that there is a significant relationship between thyroid dysfunction and seizure disorder, and between thyroid dysfunction and dog-to-human aggression. This confirms the importance of including a complete thyroid antibody profile as part of the laboratory and clinical workup of any behavioral case.
I am surprised about the brain scan you mentioned, so far as its value versus cost, and urge that your veterinarian evaluate the dog’s thyroid function as well. Continue to follow the detox protocol I have posted. In addition, keep your dog calm and quiet and give him a thorough bath/shampoo to remove any remaining pesticide residue.
Have your veterinarian (and your husband’s physician) read this article by veterinarians Ihor J. Basko and Laurie Dohmen about using the Lion’s Mane mushroom to treat neurological conditions, including Parkinson’s disease in humans: ahvma.org/journal/PSSJ9210.
Also check out the Guardian article entitled “Revealed: The Secret Push to Bury a Weedkiller’s Link to Parkinson’s Disease.” From the introduction: “The global chemical giant Syngenta has sought to secretly influence scientific research regarding links between its top-selling weedkiller and Parkinson’s, internal corporate documents show.” (Full story: The Guardian, June 2.)
