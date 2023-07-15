DEAR DR. FOX: I am beside myself. My Lab turned 2 in June — a gorgeous dog who loves obedience and agility and swims like a fish. All of a sudden, he has developed aggression that I’m convinced is a type of seizure. These episodes come out of the blue: I can see a shift in his demeanor, and his eyes look wild. He acts like he is going to get beaten.

He had a brain scan, and we are waiting for the results. I have stopped giving him his Simparica Trio and have ordered the necessary meds that you have suggested in the past for detoxing. (It doesn’t help that my husband, a Vietnam vet who was exposed to Agent Orange, now has Parkinson’s, which has added a tremendous amount of stress to our household.)

Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. The volume of mail received prohibits personal replies, but questions and comments of general interest will be discussed in future columns. Visit Dr. Fox’s website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.