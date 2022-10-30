DEAR READERS: I am posting this warning to all dog owners. When being walked outside on a leash, most dogs can be spooked by loud, sudden noises or by an off-leash dog rushing at them. If they pull backwards while the leash is being held, their collars can quickly slip over their heads, putting them at risk of getting lost or running into traffic.

I strongly advise that all dogs be walked wearing their regular collars with ID and rabies vaccination tags, but with the leash attached to a well-fitting harness around the dog’s chest and shoulders. This will prevent any panic-triggered escape and possible tragic loss of a beloved canine companion. It will also prevent injury to the trachea, which can be damaged when dogs pull hard on the leash and the collar puts pressure on the windpipe. And remember: Never use a choke-chain collar.

