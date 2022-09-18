DEAR DR. FOX: I really enjoyed what you wrote about the love of dogs in a recent column. Have you read author Stephen Budiansky’s book “The Truth About Dogs”? He says dogs are clever, manipulative opportunists. What is your response? — B.K., Washington, D.C.

DEAR B.K.: I read that book, but decided not to read his other one about cats (“The Truth About Cats”). Your reference to this author opens a window to the concerted efforts, some years ago, to discredit the science and philosophy behind the animal and environmental protection movements — much like the climate change deniers of today.

