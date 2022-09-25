I have onions that walk across my garden. They are slow walkers. It takes them a year to go two feet. They really don’t do the ‘Egyptian Walk’ from long ago Hollywood movies, but they do move. They are a hybrid cross between the Welsh onion and the common table onions you may eat in many dishes or sandwiches; they are also delicious. Each time my onion plant walks it creates six or more new onion plants.
Also known as the tree onion, it is thought to have been named and brought to Europe by the Romans from their army trips to the sub-Asian continent since these onions have been eaten for hundreds of years in India, China, Japan, and Pakistan. Although a true root crop and vegetable, onion is often thought of more like a spice to flavor various dishes.
Onions of this type are a little spicier than a white onion, but you can harvest them like green bunch onions or chop the green stalks like chives. Onions are used in many dishes with all types of meat stews, roasts, and soups but they can also be eaten fresh in salads or cooked as a garnish like caramelized onions. Some folks like to harvest the bulblets and cook them like pearl onions, but they are spicier.
All onions contain some health-useful plant compounds such as anthocyanins (red and purple onions) which are powerful antioxidants in our body. A highly touted flavonoid antioxidant called ‘quercetin’ is said to help lower blood pressure. There is an abundance of sulfur compounds which may help protect against certain cancers. Some research studies have been linked to these health qualities, but more definitive studies are needed for surety. On the other hand, like many foods, some people can’t digest or eat or don’t like onions, but for some people they can be a delicious and valuable component of a healthy diet.
A medium two and a half inch diameter onion contains approximately 44 calories along with potassium (4% MDR), carbohydrates (3% MDR), fiber (7% MDR) and vitamin C (13% MDR), along with iron vitamin B6, magnesium, calcium and a trace of sodium, according to nutritionists.
How do they walk? Unlike other common onions you may have grown, the Egyptian onion does not bloom, but sets little bulblets on the tip of the green spike foliage. As the green spike ages at about two to three feet tall, it falls over and the bulblets sprout to make more new onions. A perennial plant, the bulblets mature into shallot sized onion bulbs underground which you can dig and eat. Left undisturbed for years in a garden spot, they can travel across your garden. A friend gave me a few bulblets about three years ago. You can harvest them if you don’t want them to “walk” and then you can plant them where you want.
Like all onions, they prefer a sunny, moderately moist or dryer soil, but not wet because they will rot in the ground in heavy wet conditions. They don’t need any major fertilizer and can be planted anytime of year. But if you want to harvest some green bunch types or spring onions, plant in autumn. They prefer a pH of 6-6.8. These onions will also multiply at the base as a clump so they can be divided and eaten or replanted. You can also plant them in containers. Plant about 1-2 inches deep and about 3 inches apart.
Start your onions walking now with fall planting. You may dance with joy next year as you eat your first harvest.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.