I have onions that walk across my garden. They are slow walkers. It takes them a year to go two feet. They really don’t do the ‘Egyptian Walk’ from long ago Hollywood movies, but they do move. They are a hybrid cross between the Welsh onion and the common table onions you may eat in many dishes or sandwiches; they are also delicious. Each time my onion plant walks it creates six or more new onion plants.

Also known as the tree onion, it is thought to have been named and brought to Europe by the Romans from their army trips to the sub-Asian continent since these onions have been eaten for hundreds of years in India, China, Japan, and Pakistan. Although a true root crop and vegetable, onion is often thought of more like a spice to flavor various dishes.

Gwyn Riddick is a North Carolina Certified Plantsman and former owner of Riddick Greenhouses & Nursery. He is a Fellow of the Natural Resources Leadership Institute (NCSU). If you have gardening questions, send them to Gwyn Riddick at The High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, N.C. 27260, or email gwynriddick@gmail.com.

